Sidmouth face difficult start to new season

Sidmouth Town at home to Central. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1129. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Life in the South West Peninsular League Premier Division East could get off to a rocky start for Sidmouth as they face four away trips in their first five games.

Sidmouth begin their season with four away trips in five games. Picture: Archant Sidmouth begin their season with four away trips in five games. Picture: Archant

The Vikings must travel to Torpoint, Torrington, Crediton and Brixham in just 14 days as part of their season opening.

This means the team will have to travel 396 miles during the two week period which starts on Saturday, August 10.

The one home game they have during that period is on Wednesday, August 14, against Axminster Town

Luckily for the Vikings, after they play Brixham they then have four home games in a row against Newton Spurs, Millbrook, Cullompton Rangers and Elburton Villa.

Sidmouth's Boxing Day fixtures comes against Axminster Town and their final game of the season is on Good Friday against Honiton Town.