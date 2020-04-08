Advanced search

Sidmouth Town, Ottery St Mary and Beer Albion all beaten on matchday three of the East Devon Virtual League campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:03 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 08 April 2020

Matchday three results from the East Dveon Virtual Football League

Sidmouth Town shipped three first half goals in their Manstone Lane meeting with Axminster Town in the East Devon Virtual Football League Premier Division.

However, the Vikings powered back after the break scoring twice and then missing a penalty before the Tigers bagged a fourth to seal the points. It leaves Sidmouth Town sitting fifth in the eight-team Premier Division. Ottery St Mary became the latest side to suffer defeat at table-topping Exmouth Town. The Otters trailed 1-0 early on, but levelled only to concede a second just before the break and the Southern Road men scored one more on the hour mark to consign the Otters to defeat. Beer Albion are still looking for their first win of the new season after they were edged out by Budleigh Salterton who bagged their first win of the term with a 3-2 success at Furzebrake. The other top flight game on matchday three saw Feniton win 2-0 on their visit to Honiton Town.

In Division One Upottery were dined a third straight win when they were held 2-2 at Glebe Park by Exmouth Spartans, but the villagers still top the table.

Seaton Town shared four goals with visiting Otterton and East Budleigh were 3-2 winners at Tipton while the other Division One game saw Cranbrook suffer a second defeat in three games, going down 2-0 at Lympstone.

Millwey Rise continue to blaze a trail at the top of Division Two. Rise made it three wins from as many starts as they beat Farway 4-3 in a thrilling match played out at Cloakham Lawns.

Colyton were 1-0 winners over Offwell Rangers and Awliscombe won their home meeting with Dunkeswell Rovers 1-0 but there was no joy for Axmouth United as they went down narrowly, beaten 2-1 at home by Exmouth Rovers

All the results from matchday three

PREMIER DIVISION

Exmouth Town 3, Ottery St Mary 1; Sidmouth Town 2, Axminster Town 4; Beer Albion 2, Budleigh 3; Honiton Town 0, Feniton 2

DIVISION ONE

Lympstone 2, Cranbrook 0; Upottery 2, Exmouth Spartans 2; Tipton 2, East Budleigh 3; Seaton Town 2,. Otterton 2

DIVISION TWO

Millwey Rise 4, Farway United 3; Colyton 1, Offwell 0; Awliscombe 1, Dunkeswell Rovers 0; Axmouth United 1, Exmouth Rovers 2

Tables after matchday three

PREMIER DIVISION

Exmouth Town 3 9 Form WWW

Axminster Town 3 7 Form DWW

Feniton 3 6 Form WWL

Honiton Town 3 4 Form WLD

Sidmouth Town 3 3 Form LWL

Budleigh Salterton 3 3 Form LLW

Ottery St Mary 3 2 Form DLD

Beer Albion 3 0 Form LLL

DIVISION ONE

Upottery 3 7 Form WWD

East Budleigh 3 6 Form LWW

Otterton 3 4 Form DWL

Tipton 3 4 Form LDW

Exmouth Spartans 3 3 Form DDD

Lympstone 3 3 Form LWL

Seaton 3 3 Form DDD

Cranbroook 3 1 Form DLL

DIVISION TWO

Milley Rise 3 9 Form WWW

Colyton 3 7 Form DWW

Awliscombe 3 6 Form WWL

Dunkeswell 3 3 Form WLL

Exmouth Rovers 3 3 Form LWL

Offwell Rangers 3 3 Form LLW

Farway United 3 3 Form LLW

Axmouth United 3 1 Form LDL

Matchday four results will be published here on Friday (April 11)

