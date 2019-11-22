Sidmouth Town set for 'massive game' as they welcome Plymouth Marjons to Manstone Lane

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Sidmouth Town manager Danny Burwood has described his side's match against Plymouth Marjons tomorrow (Saturday) as a 'massive game' as they look to secure their first league win since August.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Vikings sit bottom of the South West Peninsula League Premier East table but Saturday's opponents are just three points ahead having played five more games.

On the game, Burwood said: "It's a big chance for us. It's going to be a tight game. If we play anything like we have the last couple of games then we should be fine.

"It's a massive game; the boys know about it and they're well up for it. The mood in the camp is buoyant.

"They were struggling at the start of the season, conceding goals left right and centre, then all of a sudden after the draw with us it changed.

"We were 2-0 up and let the points slip away, so we want to get that right."

The team picked up their first point of November last weekend when they drew 2-2 away at Dartmouth.

Burwood said: "When you look back at it now, 2-2 is a good result for us but we could have picked up all three points.

"We had a couple of good chances to win it and the two goals we conceded were unfortunately our mistakes.

"As much as it was a good result, I don't want to get carried away.

"We brought in Alex Bowring from the second team and he did ever so well."

Saturday's game also sees the club welcome back former Vikings for the Ex-players and Ex-managers Day.

Burwood said he hoped the increased crowd would give his team the boost needed for a win.

He said: "It's a nice day for the lads with a few old faces and hopefully they'll see an improvement in our form.

"The last time we had a huge crowd was our last league home win against Axminster and it really spurred the lads on."

Burwood confirmed Bowring would be returning to the seconds this weekend but Brendon Milford will be playing.

The manager said:"Brendon is being given a chance with the Great Britain Under 21 Hockey team and he's doing really well with that, so I don't want to hold him back.

"We do have Ben Miller coming back, who is normally on university duty, but he's got the weekend off so he'll be helping out."

The game kicks-off at 3pm.