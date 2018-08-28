Sidmouth Town in midweek cup action at Cullompton Rangers

Sidmouth Town were without a game on the final Saturday of 2018 on a day when six South West Peninsula League Eastern Division matches were played – and all but one resulted in away wins!

The Vikings could have done with a game as they are in action this coming midweek (Wednesday, January 2) when they make the short trip to Cullompton Rangers to contest a Walter C Parson League Cup tie against the Premier Division outfit.

Cully were in action on the last Saturday of the year and they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at title chasing Tavistock.

Back to the Eastern Division and the exception to the ‘away team winning’ came at St Martins where the home side had a man sent off five minutes from time, but it had no effect on the final score which was 5-1 to the home side.

In the day’s other games, Stoke Gabriel sit clear top at the year’s end after they were 2-1 winners at Teignmouth. Indeed, the last Saturday of the year in the Eastern Division was clearly the day to play away as six of the seven matches played produced away winners! Indeed, Honiton Town were the only away side not to win!

Newton Abbot Spurs were 3-2 victors at Alphington, Ilfracombe Town won 2-1 at Budleigh Salterton and that was also the score at Liverton where the basement side were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Brixham.

The other wins were a 1-0 success for Elmore at Torridgeside and a 4-1 victory for Crediton United at Waldon Athletic.

Looking ahead to the Sidmouth Town midweek cup tie at Cullompton Rangers, joint boss Kev Tooze says: “It’s a sham ewe could not get a Saturday game in – we certainly could have done with a run out. That said, they [Cullompton Rangers] have been in action so maybe they will have some tired limbs in midweek! I am hoping we have a good turnout of our lads. Looking at it before the Monday night usual celebrations, we loom to have a strong squad available and hopefully it will stay that way. It was disappointing that we only had 13 available for the Boxing Day game against Budleigh, but that’s the way it is at this level of the game.

“As for the Cully cup tie it’s certainly one of those ‘no lose situations’ for the lads as we go there with everyone no doubt expecting the home team to turn us over. However, if we can put in a big shift and catch them on a day when they are not at their best then there is nothing to stop us bagging ourselves another excellent cup result.”