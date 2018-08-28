Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth Town in midweek cup action at Cullompton Rangers

PUBLISHED: 17:55 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:55 29 December 2018

Archant

Sidmouth Town were without a game on the final Saturday of 2018 on a day when six South West Peninsula League Eastern Division matches were played – and all but one resulted in away wins!

The Vikings could have done with a game as they are in action this coming midweek (Wednesday, January 2) when they make the short trip to Cullompton Rangers to contest a Walter C Parson League Cup tie against the Premier Division outfit.

Cully were in action on the last Saturday of the year and they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at title chasing Tavistock.

Back to the Eastern Division and the exception to the ‘away team winning’ came at St Martins where the home side had a man sent off five minutes from time, but it had no effect on the final score which was 5-1 to the home side.

In the day’s other games, Stoke Gabriel sit clear top at the year’s end after they were 2-1 winners at Teignmouth. Indeed, the last Saturday of the year in the Eastern Division was clearly the day to play away as six of the seven matches played produced away winners! Indeed, Honiton Town were the only away side not to win!

Newton Abbot Spurs were 3-2 victors at Alphington, Ilfracombe Town won 2-1 at Budleigh Salterton and that was also the score at Liverton where the basement side were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Brixham.

The other wins were a 1-0 success for Elmore at Torridgeside and a 4-1 victory for Crediton United at Waldon Athletic.

Looking ahead to the Sidmouth Town midweek cup tie at Cullompton Rangers, joint boss Kev Tooze says: “It’s a sham ewe could not get a Saturday game in – we certainly could have done with a run out. That said, they [Cullompton Rangers] have been in action so maybe they will have some tired limbs in midweek! I am hoping we have a good turnout of our lads. Looking at it before the Monday night usual celebrations, we loom to have a strong squad available and hopefully it will stay that way. It was disappointing that we only had 13 available for the Boxing Day game against Budleigh, but that’s the way it is at this level of the game.

“As for the Cully cup tie it’s certainly one of those ‘no lose situations’ for the lads as we go there with everyone no doubt expecting the home team to turn us over. However, if we can put in a big shift and catch them on a day when they are not at their best then there is nothing to stop us bagging ourselves another excellent cup result.”

Most Read

Record number take the plunge at Sidmouth

Sidmouth Boxing Day swim. Ref shs 52 18TI 7601. Picture: Terry Ife

Coastguard called to find missing man

View of Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref Sidmouth view 1

Person who went over top of Sidmouth cliff is rescued and taken to hospital

Tree trail path blocked after major storm hits

The fallen branches are currently blocking the Sidmouth Arboretum Tree Trail. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum

Tributes paid to former Sidmouth trader

Dorothy Hartnell with her Royal Marine grandson Daniel Thomas who is currently serving in Afghanistan with 42 Commando.

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explination? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town in midweek cup action at Cullompton Rangers

Person who went over top of Sidmouth cliff is rescued and taken to hospital

Frozen ground and flooded valleys - a look back in the archives

Light snow settled on country lanes such as here in East Hill. Picture: Simon Horn

Ottery boss content as he targets next step up

Ottery at home to Newton St Cyres. Ref shsp 51 18TI 6935. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Chiefs edge out the President’s men

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6047. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists