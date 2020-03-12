Advanced search

Sidmouth have now gone a month without a game after midweek postponement

PUBLISHED: 14:00 13 March 2020

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 8037. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 8037. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth Town have become the first South West Peninsula League Club to have a game scheduled past the FA-imposed April 25 deadline.

Their game away at Elmore was scheduled for Wednesday (March 11) night but was postponed to wet weather conditions.

Due to the already packed schedule, the rearranged match has now been set for Monday, April 27 at 7.30pm.

It means that Sidmouth's final four games will all come withing six days, a particularly tough ask if they are to be involved in a relegation fight.

Wednesday's postponement also means that the Vikings have not played a game in over a month. Their last fixture was a 4-1 defeat at home to league leaders Brixham.

This weekend sees them travel 28 miles to Newton Abbot Spurs.

The last meeting between the pair was back in September where Spurs won 4-0 at Manstone Lane. A win or a draw for the Vikings could see them move off the foot of the table providing 19th-placed Torrington fail to pick up any points against Plymouth Marjon. Newton Abbot Spurs versus Sidmouth Town kicks off at 3pm tomorrow (March 14) at the Recreation Ground.

