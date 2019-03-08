Sidmouth Town Reserves can still finish as Division One runners-up

Sidmouth Town at home to Central. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1074. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Town Reserves suffered mixed fortunes in their two Macron League Division One games over Easter as they followed up a Saturday 3-0 win at Wellington with a Monday 2-0 reversal at the hands of champions Lapford.

Saturday's win in Somerset came about with goals from Rikki Pitter (2) and Jake Boyland, the latter netting his 12th goal in 16 league appearances this season.

Easter Monday's defeat to a good Lapford side has not derailed the Town bid to finish as runners-up to them. Indeed, the Town second team will finish second if they win their three remaining league games starting with tomorrows (Saturday) visit to Kentisbeare.

This will be the third meeting between the teams this season – and they still have another meeting when they contest a Grandisson Cup tie on May 8 with that game being played at the Washbrook Meadow home of Ottery St Mary.

So far both Town and the Kents have a win each with the Mid Devon side winning the Devon Senior Cup semi-final meeting while Sidmouth won the Manstone Lane league meeting, played just a fortnight ago, 4-2.

After tomorrow, the Town second team host Bampton on May 4 and then travel to the same opposition four days later for what will be the Vikings' final league game of the season.