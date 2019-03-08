Advanced search

Sidmouth Town Reserves can still finish as Division One runners-up

PUBLISHED: 10:56 26 April 2019

Sidmouth Town at home to Central. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1074. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town at home to Central. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1074. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth Town Reserves suffered mixed fortunes in their two Macron League Division One games over Easter as they followed up a Saturday 3-0 win at Wellington with a Monday 2-0 reversal at the hands of champions Lapford.

Saturday's win in Somerset came about with goals from Rikki Pitter (2) and Jake Boyland, the latter netting his 12th goal in 16 league appearances this season.

Easter Monday's defeat to a good Lapford side has not derailed the Town bid to finish as runners-up to them. Indeed, the Town second team will finish second if they win their three remaining league games starting with tomorrows (Saturday) visit to Kentisbeare.

This will be the third meeting between the teams this season – and they still have another meeting when they contest a Grandisson Cup tie on May 8 with that game being played at the Washbrook Meadow home of Ottery St Mary.

So far both Town and the Kents have a win each with the Mid Devon side winning the Devon Senior Cup semi-final meeting while Sidmouth won the Manstone Lane league meeting, played just a fortnight ago, 4-2.

After tomorrow, the Town second team host Bampton on May 4 and then travel to the same opposition four days later for what will be the Vikings' final league game of the season.

Most Read

Sidmouth beach sees more cliff falls during busy Easter weekend

The fall brought quite a crowd as dust flies up as the cliff crumbles at Jacobs Ladder. Picture: Simon Horn

Community rallies to support fundraiser for Charlie

Charlie Gwillim of Devon Emdroidery celebrating her first year in business. Ref shs 48 18TI 5702. Picture: Terry Ife

He’s alive! Sidmouth mannequin brought to life to give generous donors a Good Friday shock

A real life Mannequin Man surprised people by moving when they donated to Sidmouth Lifboat. Ref shs 17 19TI 2827. Picture: Terry Ife

Let the good times roll - how one Sidmouth street celebrates Easter

The residents of Pathwhorlands Road take part in their street's egg rolling tradition. Picture: Ed Vosper

Nostalgia: Sidmouth sets the record for longest conga in 1977

Sidmouth record congaline - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives.

