Sidmouth seconds hit for six while the thirds are winners in a nine-goal thriller

Sidmouth Town Seconds were hit for six in their Devon and Exeter Football League Premier Division tie against Cronies.

Liam Carey scored twice, while Jordan Burrows, James Fanson, Ben Lawrence and Danny Pym all netted one each in a resounindg win at Manstone Lane.

The home side are languishing at the bottom of the table on three points while Cronies are in fifth and 10 points from top.

Due to postponements, Sidmouth have played just two games this year and are currently on an aggregate score of 13-0 having lost their January 1 encounter 7-0 away at Beer Albion.

Sidmouth's only win of the season came back in August with a 4-3 victory over Seaton Town and any survival hopes will need to be kickstarted on Saturday, February 1, when they play Chagford.

● Sidmouth Town Thirds were the winners of a nine-goal thriller when they defeated Colyton Seconds at home in Division Four.

Matthew Rasmussen was the hero as he scored a hat-trick. He was backed up by Louis Adey and Max Tooby, who each scored one.

For Colyton, Doulgas Aitken and Jack White's braces were not enough.

The win sees the thirds up into 10th on 15 points, two places ahead of Colyton Seconds.

The thirds have now won five of their 11 games and have yet to draw this season.

Colyton have a chance for instant revenge as the two are scheduled to play each other again this weekend with Sidmouth being the away side this time.

● Sidmouth Fourths were held to a 0-0 draw away at 13th-placed HT Dons in Division Seven.

The point means they are in 11th on 11 points but could leapfrog Lympstone Seconds if they win their game in hand.

The stalemate was the fourths' second draw of the season having previously drawn 2-2 away at Sandford Seconds last weekend.

Next for the team is a visit of fifth-placed Cheriton Fitzpaine Seconds.

They suffered a 4-2 defeat at home to fellow promotion chasers University of Exeter Sevenths.