Sidmouth Town Thirds hit five in resounding win while Reserves see their game postponed

PUBLISHED: 11:48 16 January 2020

Archant

Sidmouth Town Reserves are looking ahead to their weekend fixture against Kentisbeare after their Lapford game was postponed.

The postponed fixture is the second in three games and the Vikings are still waiting for their first home game of 2020.

If the weather is kind, that will be the visit of 14th placed Kentisbeare, who sit two spots above Sidmouth this Saturday.

With the Town Reserves in last, the Kentisbeare match could represent a chance to pick up some much-needed points against a similarly struggling side.

The game kicks off at 2.15pm on Saturday, January 18.

● Louis Adey and Max Tooby both scored braces in Sidmouth Town Thirds' 5-2 home win against Sampford Peverell.

Joe Ashby scored the other goal in Town's resounding victory. It was a welcome win for the team who had previously been without a win since November 30.

The three points lift the team up to 10th and they will look to make it back-to-back wins when they take the trip second placed Devon Yeoman on Saturday.

● It was honours even between Sandford Reserves and Sidmouth Town Fourths who played out a 2-2 draw.

Goals from Sidmouth's Robbie Hallett and Richard Johnson were cancelled out by efforts from Jordan Gillham and Daniel Richards.

The Fourths' first draw of the season sees them into 12th before a visit of City Raiders, who currently occupy bottom spot in Division Seven, on Saturday.

