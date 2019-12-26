Sidmouth Town's Boxing Day game is OFF

Sidmouth Town's Boxing Day game at Honiton Town is off!

The game was the first announced casualty for what is traditionally one of the best days of the season for clubs in terms of attracting 'best crowds of the campaign'.

The South West Peninsula League did offer clubs who felt they had no chance of getting a Boxing Day game the option to cancel early to let everyone know and the Mountbatten Park pitch was clearly never going top recover within 48 hours when it was inspected on Christmas Eve morning.

It means more frustration for Town boss Danny Burwood and his team who have suffered plenty of postponements already this season.

Indeed, if their next game - the January 4, Manstone Lane meeting with Dartmouth goes head, it will be only Towns fourth league game in 11 long weeks and they will not reach the halfway stage of their 2019/20 season until the January 11 game at Cullompton Rangers.

Thereafter there are 15 Saturday's through until the first weekend of May during which time the Vikings will have to play the second half of their campaign.

Given that it will have taken 24 weeks to play the first half (19 games), they will be left facing 19 games in the final 15 weeks of the season.