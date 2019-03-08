Sidmouth Town's home meeting with Elmore is washed out

Sidmouth Town's South West Peninsula League Premier East home game against Elmore is off.

The Manstone Lane pitch failed a Saturday morning pitch inspection and so the Vikings will sit out a third successive Saturday!

The last time the Vikings played a Saturday afternoon league game was back on

October 19 when Torridgeside departed East Devon with the points after a 1-0 success.

Town have played since then for they played Cullompton Rangers under the Manstone Lane floodlights on October 23, but since then there's been no action for the Vikings first team who are next set to play on Tuesday night in a Devon St Lukes Bowl Cup tie at Holsworthy (7.45pm).

The next time the Manstone Lane faithful will get the chance to see their side in a home game will be in two weeks time when the Vikings are scheduled to entertain Plymouth Marjons on November 23.

If that game goes ahead it will be Town's first at home foe a full month!