Advanced search

Sidmouth Town's midweek game OFF

PUBLISHED: 14:13 30 October 2019

A waterlogged football pitch

A waterlogged football pitch

Archant

Sidmouth Town's Wednesday night South West Peninsula League Premier East home game against Crediton United is off.

The game was postponed after the Manstone Lane surface failed a pitch inspection.

Town's next game will be Saturday's (November 2) trip to Holsworthy for another league game.

Town currently sit rock bottom of the Premier East table with seven points from their first 14 games while Holsworthy are 16th with 13 points from 13 games.

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Assurance to public following criminal damage in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Police Station in Woolcombe Lane

Here to stay – three year extension for popular business after public outcry

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

100 years of bell ringing by Ottery group

Bellringers gathered to celebrate the big anniversary. Picture: Trevor Hitchcock

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Assurance to public following criminal damage in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Police Station in Woolcombe Lane

Here to stay – three year extension for popular business after public outcry

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

100 years of bell ringing by Ottery group

Bellringers gathered to celebrate the big anniversary. Picture: Trevor Hitchcock

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town’s midweek game OFF

A waterlogged football pitch

Application submitted for Sidmouth skate park

The first look at revamping Sidmouth skatepark. Picture: Maverick Industries

Sidmouth author’s characters brought to life in bear form

Jeannie Wycherley with her bears that have been made of Jaennie's book characters. Ref shs 44 19TI 3156. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery charity given £250 boost

Silver Otter Cafe helper Vincent Panzeri pours a cup of tea for Kate Patton, McCarthy & Stone Sales Consultant, Tumbling Weir. Pictured behind with the cheque are Silver Otter Cafe Manager Caroline Packer. Yvonne Sene, M&S Sales Consultant and Helen Holmes, Silver Otter Cafe. Picture: M&S

General Election 2019: Candidates gearing up but Brexit Party pulls out

Ballot box voting
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists