Sidmouth Town's midweek game OFF

A waterlogged football pitch Archant

Sidmouth Town's Wednesday night South West Peninsula League Premier East home game against Crediton United is off.

The game was postponed after the Manstone Lane surface failed a pitch inspection.

Town's next game will be Saturday's (November 2) trip to Holsworthy for another league game.

Town currently sit rock bottom of the Premier East table with seven points from their first 14 games while Holsworthy are 16th with 13 points from 13 games.