Sidmouth Town’s senior teams all beaten / Sidmouth RFC in superb clean-sheet away win - a round-up of Saturday’s local football and rugby

Sidmouth RFC recorded a superb clean sheet away success but there was all-round disappointment for the senior teams at Sidmouth Town Football Club with defeats across the board, but better news from Ottery with the Development teqam recording a 4-0 home win.

Sidmouth Town were edged out 1-0 in their home South West Peninsula League Premier East meeting with Torridgeside. A 10th defeat in 13 league games leaves the Vikings off the foot of the table by virtue of a better goal difference than only side to sit below them - Plymouth Marjons - with the students beaten 3-1 at Brixham Villa.

Sidmouth Town Reserves sank to the foot of the Macron Devon & Exeter League top flight table when they were thumped 5-1 by a Kentisbeare side bagging their first win of the league campaign.

On a bad day all round for the Sidmouth Town senior teams, all four were beaten. The third went down 6-1 at Millwey Rise in a Division Four game and the fourth team suffered an even heavier reversal when sunk 9-0 at home by Division Seven high-fliers AFC Exe who are unbeaten this season.

Beer Albion 1st team and second team were both without a game. Tipton St John played, but they were beaten 2-0 at Upottery Reserves in a Devon Senior Cup tie.

There was a third win of the season for the Ottery St Mary Development team as they beat Millwey Rise 4-0 at Washbrook Meadoow in a Division Eight game.

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League top flight, Feniton were 3-2 Acland Park winners over Chagford, a result that means Fenny stay third.

Upottery's league game at Hatherleigh was postponed while Colyton lost 3-2 at Bampton and Seaton Town were edged out 2-1 at home by Chudleigh Athletic in a Devon Premier Cup tie.

Upottery Reserve sprang something of a surprise as they dumped Tipton St John out of the Devon Senior Cup - the Glebe Park men winning 2-0.

In Division Two, Honiton Town Reserves claimed a second win of the league campaign with a splendid 3-0 victory in Exeter at Heavitree United.

Cranbrook were edged out in their Devon Senior Cup meeting with Exmouth Spartans who won the tie 2-1. In a Division Three game, Dunkeswell Rovers were also edged out, in their case by the odd goal in seven in their home meeting with North Tawton. Axmouth United's Division Three visit to Pinhoe was postponed.

In the Devon Intermediate Cup Awliscombe beat Newton Abbot Spurs third team 2-1.

Offwell Rangers were 8-2 winners of their Division Six home game against Otterton Reserves and that win lifts Offwell to third in the table.

Otterton were 3-0 home winners in a Devon Senior Cup meeting with Newton St Cyres 1st team.

RUGBY

Sidmouth RFC were in stunning form as they racked up a big half century point clean-sheet win at Newent where they won 52-0.

Last week had seen the Blackmore men end a run of five straight defeats since the start of the new South West One West with a 49-22 home win over Lydney and now, seven days on, they have recorded a superb away success.

In other East Devon rugby, Exmouth lost their South West Premier meeting with Barnstaple going down 25-23 at the Imperial Ground with Barum now played six won six after a later penalty. The Cockles have dropped to seventh in the table with their record, seven games in, being won three, lost three and drawn one.

There was better news for Withycombe who made it six wins from six Devon One fixtures with a 24-21 win at Exeter Saracens that came about thanks to an 80th minute match winning try.

Honiton were involved in a close encounter, one that saw them beaten 22-21 in their Western Counties meeting with Chard at Allhallows. The defeat leaves the Lacemen sitting in the bottom three of the table with only Tiverton and Saltash worse off than them.