Satisfying Start for Sidmouth Town

PUBLISHED: 07:32 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:32 18 November 2020

Action from the Sidmouth Town 6-0 South West Peninsula League Premier East win over Stoke Gabriel. Picture: MARK EBURNE

A pause in proceedings has given Sidmouth Town the chance to reflect on an extremely promising opening to the South-West Peninsula League campaign.

Goals from Tom Diamond and Luke White gave Town the perfect start in defeating Plymouth Marjon but this was followed by a tough midweek loss at Newton Abbot Spurs, who are flying high in the Premier East Division. Sidmouth stayed in South Devon for a 2-0 loss at Dartmouth but got back on the winning train with a stand-out display, brilliantly defeating a powerful Cullompton Rangers in a 6-3 thriller.

It turned out to be an extraordinary game under the floodlights, as the Vikings stumbled to a disastrous start, falling 3-0 behind inside the opening half-hour. From nowhere, Town found something within to produce a sensational fightback, starting with a goal from White and Ferenc Bodor reduced the deficit further with a bizarre effort from a tight angle.

Manager Danny Burwood must have put something in the half-time beverages because Town were incredible after the break, drawing level via a deflected header from Diamond. White was in rampant form and Will Jenkins gave Town a 4-3 lead. Rangers simply had no answer and further goals from Scott Hughes and White sealed a massive victory.

The entertainment continued with an equally dramatic 5-4 loss to Western League Cheddar in the FA Vase, but Town dusted themselves down in impressive fashion to defeat Axminster 3-1 in the league. Form stumbled slightly with successive losses to Brixham and Torridgeside, two clubs in the top five at the start of this second lockdown. The Vikings were unlucky in losing 2-1 at Ivybridge but came back brilliantly again, repeating the theme of resilience with high-scoring wins over Torrington and Stoke Gabriel.

Town completed the current stretch of games with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at home to Bovey Tracey and thoughts now turn to the hopeful restart on December 5. Sidmouth are scheduled to resume with trips to Torrington, Ilfracombe and Plymouth Marjon, returning to Manstone Lane for a Boxing derby with Honiton Town.

