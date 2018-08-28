Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth Town senior action this Saturday – all four teams playing

PUBLISHED: 11:01 19 January 2019

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8474. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8474. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

There’s Saturday action for all four Sidmouth Town senior teams this Saturday.

While the first team are in action at Elmore, the Sidmouth Town second team entertain Lapford in a Macron League Division One game at Manstone Lane (2.15pm).

Lapford have won eight of their last nine matches with their only defeat being a 3-2 loss at the hands of the only team to sit above them in the table, Kentisbeare.

Sidmouth Town seconds, who won their first Division Five game since September when they beat Exeter-based Devon Yeoman 5-2 last weekend, travel to meet an Awliscombe side that will start the game sitting second bottom, two places and four points worse off than the Town third team.

Last, but not least, in terms of Town senior action this weekend, the fourth team, who lost 4-1 last weekend, beaten by visiting Broadclyst, are again in action at Sidford where they meet basement boys Kenn Valley United who have lost all 14 league games so far this season and who the Town fourths beat 4-0 when the sides met at Kenn back in early October.

Most Read

Outraged parents demand answers over ‘appalling’ GCSE results at Sidmouth College

Sidmouth College Principal Sarah Parsons. Ref shs 39 18TI 1973. Picture: Terry Ife

Death of Newton Poppleford farm worker in tractor crash was ‘unnecessary and caused by gross negligence’, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office yesterday and remains in force today. Picture: Met Office.

Ottery family’s holiday tragedy centre of documentary to help others process loss

Sio^n Roe now 22 is making a documentary about the death of his father when he was only 10 and hopes it can inspire others who have struggled with loss. Picture: Sio^n Roe

Most Read

Outraged parents demand answers over ‘appalling’ GCSE results at Sidmouth College

#includeImage($article, 225)

Death of Newton Poppleford farm worker in tractor crash was ‘unnecessary and caused by gross negligence’, court hears

#includeImage($article, 225)

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ottery family’s holiday tragedy centre of documentary to help others process loss

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Running Club’s Cheryl turns up the heat on half marathon training

Running

Piper and Dormor score braces as SOHC ladies’ 2nd XI win well

Sidmouth & Ottery 4th team at home to Dartmouth 4ths. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8315. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Rose Basket win for Jane Renken

Early daffodils on the Sidmouth Golf Club bcourse. Picture MARIA CLAPP

Sidmouth Town senior action this Saturday – all four teams playing

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8474. Picture: Terry Ife

Arboretum reviews year and plans for the future at AGM

Sidmouth Arboretum planting an apricot tree in Blackmore Gardens. Picture: Sidmouth Arboretum
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists