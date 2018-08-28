Sidmouth Town senior action this Saturday – all four teams playing

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8474. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There’s Saturday action for all four Sidmouth Town senior teams this Saturday.

While the first team are in action at Elmore, the Sidmouth Town second team entertain Lapford in a Macron League Division One game at Manstone Lane (2.15pm).

Lapford have won eight of their last nine matches with their only defeat being a 3-2 loss at the hands of the only team to sit above them in the table, Kentisbeare.

Sidmouth Town seconds, who won their first Division Five game since September when they beat Exeter-based Devon Yeoman 5-2 last weekend, travel to meet an Awliscombe side that will start the game sitting second bottom, two places and four points worse off than the Town third team.

Last, but not least, in terms of Town senior action this weekend, the fourth team, who lost 4-1 last weekend, beaten by visiting Broadclyst, are again in action at Sidford where they meet basement boys Kenn Valley United who have lost all 14 league games so far this season and who the Town fourths beat 4-0 when the sides met at Kenn back in early October.