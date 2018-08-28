Advanced search

Sidmouth Town senior teams - the Saturday action

PUBLISHED: 17:01 25 January 2019

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8478. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8478. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town Reserves will be seeking to play only their fifth Macron League game since October tomorrow (Saturday) when they travel to Alphington (2.15pm).

The Vikings’ second string last played on December 8 and tomorrow marks them reaching the halfway stage of the Division One campaign.

The Town third team were in action last weekend when, thanks to goals from Jack Miller and Matthew Rasmussen, they defeated Awliscombe 2-0 on their own pitch.

Tomorrow, the second team are in home action against Wessex Park Rangers.

The Tiverton-based side sit sixth in the Division Five table, three places and six points better off than Town.

As for the Town fourth team, last Saturday they were 6-1 winners against Kenn Valley United in a contest that saw the Town goals scored by six different players!

The goals were netted by Leigh Adey, Charlie Freeman, George Gelling, Aaron Howe, Ben Scrivens and Joshua Simpson.

The win, a sixth success of the league campaign for the Town fourth team, leaves them sitting 10th in the 14 team Division Seven table.

Tomrrow the fourth team travel to second bottom Pinhoe.

The Town first team are in Manstone Lane action when they host St Martins (3pm).

