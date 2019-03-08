Sidmouth Town set for two big games in five days

Sidmouth Town at home to Central. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1114. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Town shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to St Martins, but, for joint boss Kevin Tooze, it was most definitely a case of ‘two points dropped’.

He explained, saying: “It was a missed opportunity for sure. Don’t get me wrong, they [St Martins] are a tidy side, but, on the day, particularly in the first half, we were so lethargic. It really was most unlike us of late. In the Crediton United game we had played very well and I was hoping we’d come out of this one with a third straight win.”

He continued: “The two teams seemed to cancel each other out and, if I am very honest about the whole thing, then, as a football match, it was one of the poorest I have been involved in and with for some time.

“That said, in a lame first half we had spent much of the time looking to lump it long, but after the break we opted for the ‘into the strikers’ feet’ and get players around the front men, and it worked.”

Town took the lead in the second half when a corner found its way into the back of the net, with the final touch coming off a St Martins player, but parity was restored when a goal-kick went straight to a Saints player, who promptly thumped it home!

Tooze said: “I was as disappointed post match as I have been for some time. We are better than that, and I did tell the players. We remain on target to achieve our aim of reaching 50 points and, with seven games to go and nine more points required, I am very hopeful we will get there.”

Town are away in North Devon on Saturday when they visit fourth placed Torridgeside and then, next Wednesday evening (April 10), they host third placed Bovey Tracey – who won 10-0 at Budleigh Salterton this midweek – with kick-off being (7.30pm).

Tooze says: “We have a clean bill of health and I am hopeful of a good performance at Torridgeside and then we will take stock and look to the midweek visit of Bovey.”