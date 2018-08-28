Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth Town sit seventh in SWP League ‘Fair Play’ award table

PUBLISHED: 14:08 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 05 January 2019

Archant

The South West Peninsula League has produced the latest statistics with regard to the ‘Fair Play’ award that is presented at the end of each season to the team who bank the least number of points in each of the three divisions; Premier, East and West.

In the Eastern Division, in terms of the four East Devon-based clubs playing in the division, it is Sidmouth Town, who sit highest.

The Vikings are currently seventh with Budleigh sitting 10th and the other two teams, Axminster Town and Honiton Town sit second bottom and bottom respectively.

The table-toppers of the Fair Play table are the side marooned at the foot of the league table – Liverton!

The South Devon side are one of two Eastern Division sides not to have received a red card to date this season – the other is University, who sit second in the Fair Play table.

Liverton have picked up fewest bookings too. They have 13 yellow cards and are six points clear at the top from University, who have bagged 19 yellow cards so far.

Sidmouth Town have received a brace of red cards and 27 yellow cards to sit seventh with 33 points.

Budleigh Salterton are 10th with three reds and 27 yellows. At the foot of the table are Honiton Town, who have, to date, collected four red cards – more than anyone else and their current bookings tally of 43 is ‘bettered’ only by the 47 yellow cards picked up by Axminster Town, who have also had two yellow cards so far this season.

The Eastern Division ‘Fair Play’ award table prior to the January 5 matches reads.

(first figure is red cards, second figure is yellow cards and the third figure is the number of points against the team)

Liverton 0/13/13

University 0/19/19

Newton Abbot Spurs 2/20/26

Stoke Gabriel 2/20/26

Brixham 1/24/27

Ilfracombe 2/26/32

SIDMOUTH TOWN 2/27/33

Crediton United 4/22/34

Elmore 2/29/35

BUDLEIGH SALTERTON 3/27/36

Torridgeside 3/29/38

Bovey Tracey 3/31/40

St Martins 2/34/40

Teignmouth 3/33/42

Alphington 3/34/43

Waldon Athletic 3/35/44

AXMINTER TOWN 2/47/53

HONITON TOWN 4/43/55

Most Read

Traders give thoughts on future of town’s high street

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Pensioners’ ‘sex’ shock at seafront Sidmouth attraction

Quite the exhibition: Sidmouth's glass-fronted exhibition centre

Six things to do in Sidmouth this weekend

Sidmouth's west beach. Ref shs 27 18TI 7048. Picture: Terry Ife

Relocating Tipton school to Ottery makes ‘step forward’ following estate discussions

The clean-up operation at Tipton St. John Primary School gets underway with the help of Sidmouth firefighters. Ref sho Tipton Clean-up 03. Picture: submitted

X marks the spot as SADs entertain in annual pantomime

SADS performance of Treasure Island. Ref shs 01 19TI 7618. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Rogue Barking landlord renting illegally to six people fined £35,000

Sajid Afzil was found illegally renting his seven room property in Park Avenue to six people. Picture: Google

Child, 10, rescued after falling into the Barking Creek

Emergency services at the scene yesterday eveningt. Pic: Twitter@MPSBarkDag

Longbridge Road partially closed due to crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town sit seventh in SWP League ‘Fair Play’ award table

Taunton Races launch 2019 action in midweek

Horse racing generic picture

Pictures: Sidmouth Boxing Day Swim 2018

Entrepreneurial students become kings of the boardroom for charity

King's School students set up their own enterprise groups to raise money for Exeter Leukaemia Fund Ref sho 0049-24-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Newton Poppleford Art Society’s early Christmas gift to charities

Chairman of Newton Poppleford arts society Sheila Tweed presents cheques to Emily Lezeri of Ottery Help Scheme and Colin and Rosemary Campbell of Admiral Nurse. Ref shs 51 18TI 7170. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists