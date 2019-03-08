Sidmouth Town suffer Monday night defeat at Crediton

Sidmouth Town went down 4-0 in their South West Peninsula League Premier East Monday night game at Crediton United.

The Vikings, fresh from Saturday's 4-2 win at Torrington, were undone, on the night by a home side that were simply too hot for the young Town team to handle.

Town, who had been so impressive in Saturday's victory at Torrington, fell behind to a 19th minute own goal and shipped a second five minutes later. The third goal came on the hour and the fourth was a 76th minute penalty."

Town boss Danny Burwood said: "No complaints from me. The better team won on the night and these things are going to happen to us as we are a young side and we are going to suffer the odd contest where we come up against a side far more experienced and with greater physicality than we have - and that is just what happened to us at Lords Meadow."

"To be fair to the lads, having reached great heights on Saturday at Torrington, it was a big ask to expect them to do similar at Crediton just over 48 hours later. We did create some good chances and, on another day, might have had a couple of goals of our own before they got a late fourth from the penalty spot."

He continued: "If I am honest the best way to sum up our experience at Crediton was 'men against boys' with the home side very much the 'men'!"

Town are back in action on Saturday and, for the third time in four early season outings are once again on the road when they head for Brixham.

Burwood says: "It will be a massive test for us as they [Brixham] have recruited extensively in the summer and have a couple of last years Newton Abbot Spur and Stoke Gabriel players. On top of that, Brixham also carry a big physical test. All that withstanding, the bottom line is, as tough as it might be, for our young side its all about gaining experience and looking to keep doing what we do best in games. Yes, it is going to be a challenge, but its one I expect the players to take on with their usual enthusiasm, good spirit and true grit."