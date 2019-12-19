Sidmouth Town set for Elmore trip but more rain forecast for the weekend

The corner flag at Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sidmouth Town Football Club Archant

The Vikings will be looking to play their first game since December 7's dramatic 4-3 win against Torrington but the rain could, once again, scupper their plans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth's home fixture against Ilfracombe Town was one of a raft to be postponed last weekend and that pattern looks set to continue into this weekend with a yellow warning for rain issued by the Met Office.

After 20 days, Town have managed to play just one fixture in the whole of December and their last away trip came on Novemember 16 when they drew 2-2 at Dartmouth.

If Saturday's match does go ahead, it will see 17th take on 19th in what could prove to be a decisive match for the future ambitions of both sides.

The teams are separated by just three points having both played 17 games so far this campaign. Elmore's record of three wins, five draws and nine defeats sees them sit higher than the Vikings who have won three, drawn two and lost 12.

Despite the interrupted schedule, Sidmouth do appear to have turned a corner after a tumultuous start to the season and have lost just two of their last five matches. Both of those defeats were to teams in the top half.

Elmore will be looking to end a run of form that has seen them lose their last two games. A 4-2 defeat away at Newton Abbot Spurs was preceded by a 2-1 loss at Cullompton Rangers but Elmore did put four past Dartmouth at the start of the month.

The team also have one of the leanest defences in the league having conceded just 33 goals. To put that into context, third placed Ivybridge Town have conceded one more and the Vikings have let in 25 more.

At the other end, Saturday's teams are separated by two goals in terms of goals scored.

The hosts have netted 28 times, including 11 in their last five while Sidmouth have also found a purple patch in the goals department.

Bar a 0-0 cup draw at Holsworthy, Sidmouth have scored at least once in their last five games.

The weather forecast for Saturday is predicting a dry morning but there is a 90 per cent chance of rain to hit at 3pm according to the Met Office.

It has also issued a yellow warning for rain which it says is likely to produce spells of heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

Be sure to check www.sidmouthherald.co.uk to see if the game goes ahead.