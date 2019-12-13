Advanced search

Sidmouth Town v Ilfracombe Town: Match Preview

PUBLISHED: 11:20 13 December 2019

Sidmouth Town at home to Cullompton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0053. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town at home to Cullompton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0053. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The Vikings welcome the South West Peninsula League Premier East table toppers to Manstone Lane this weekend.

Fresh from a remarkable comeback win against Torrington, Sidmouth are back in league action on Saturday when they host Ilfracombe Town.

The Robins are flying high in the league and sit top despite playing fewer games than the two teams below them.

On 40 points, Ilfracombe have won 12 of their 17 games and boast the third highest goals scored tally of 50.

At the other end, only Millbrook and Bovey Tracey can came claim to beat the Robins' tally of 20 goals conceded.

Ilfracombe have been in dominant recent form having won three of their last five including a 4-0 win away at Stoke Gabriel and a 4-1 home win against Axminster Town.

The only blemishes on their record is a 1-1 draw at Plymouth Marjons and a 4-3 home defeat against Brixham.

This also makes unpleasant reading for the Vikings who are currently residing in the lower depths of the league in 19th.

Having played the same amount of games as their opponents, Sidmouth have won just three games but will be boosted by the dramatic events of last weekend.

The Vikings have picked up four points out of a possible 15 in their last five games but have only lost once in the last three.

RECENT FORM (Most recent first)

Sidmouth - WLDLL

Ilfracombe - WDWWL

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, December 14 and a full report of the game will be online in the evening at www.sidmouthherald.co.uk.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

