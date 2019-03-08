Sidmouth Town teams looking to kick-start their campaigns with wins on the final Saturday of October

Sidmouth Town Reserves are in action tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain Okehampton Argyle at Manstone Lane (3pm).

The Vikings' second string are not having the best of season's and go into this latest game sitting rock bottom of the Macron league top flight table having lost nine of their first 10 games. Indeed, they are without a win since their August 31 4-3 home success against Seaton Town since when they have lot all six of their matches, shipping 23 goals in the process while scoring five.

Town thirds are without a win in five as they prepare for a home game against Colyton Reserves at Sidford (3pm). Town thirds last won a league game back on August 31 when they defeated Cheriton Fitzpaine 5-2 at home. Since then they have won just one of seven outings, that a Devon Senior Cup 3-3 victory over Islington Villa. Conceding goals has been the big problem for Town thirds. Since that 5-2 win over the Cherries they have shipped 41 in seven games! Mind you they have also scored in every game they have played this season and, in their eight matches in league and cup so far there have been no fewer than 63 goals scored!

Town fourths face the daunting task tomorrow of visiting an AFC Exe team that beat them 9-0 at Sidford last weekend! Town fourths head for Exeter having lost their last four games, conceding 28 goals in the process.

There's another Saturday off tomorrow for Beer Albion 1st team. The Fishermen were without a game last Saturday and are on a three week lay-off with their next action as November 9, Macron League top flight game at Feniton. Beer Reserves do play tomorrow though when they have a Bill Slee Cup tie against Winkleigh with the Furzebrake action getting underway from 2pm.

Tipton St John were knocked out of the Devon Senior Cup last Saturday, beaten 2-0 by Upottery Reserves and tomorrow they will look to break their league 'duck' this season when they host Exwick Villa Reserves who sit third in the Division One table. Tipton's only win of the campaign so far has been a 3-1 success in the Devon Senior Cup against Broadhempstone. In their league campaign to date, Tipton have lost all six games.