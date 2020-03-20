Sidmouth Town - the remaining games - if and when the season resumes

Sidmouth Town away to Upottery Ref shsp 11 20TI 9933 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

With the South West Peninsula League season on temporary suspension for the time being, here is what Sidmouth Town face if it starts up again.

The FA suspended all grassroots football until April 3 so as it stands, the Vikings’ first game back would be a trip to Elburton Villa on Saturday, April 4. The following weekend is Easter weekend so Sidmouth host local rivals Honiton Town on Good Friday at 11am before welcoming Ilfracombe Town on Easter Monday at 2pm.

Sidmouth round out April with five games in eight days as they play Stoke Gabriel, Ivybridge Town, Plymouth Marjon on April 21, 23, 25.

Given the circumstances, it is unsurprising that if the season does continue it will go past the originally set April 25 deadline.

Sidmouth currently have four games scheduled for past that point as they travel to Elmore on April 27, Newton Abbot Spurs on April 29 before hosting Holsworthy on May 2 and Crediton United on May 4.

There are still games that need to be rearranged too with Sidmouth’s games against Millbrook, Torridgeside and trip to Elmore currently unscheduled.

All of this is still subject to change given the ongoing circumstances so be sure to check www.sidmouthherald.co.uk for the latest news.