Sidmouth Town third and fourth teams both in Saturday Joma League action

PUBLISHED: 09:58 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 16 October 2020

Sidmouth Town Reserves are without a game tomorrow as all matches against Exeter University teams have been postponed owing to the Covid-19 situation up at the University.

The Town second string were in action last Saturday when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Dawlish United.

Scott Hughes scored the Town goal, but the side currently occupy bottom spot in the Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier East table having now lost all four of their games so far this season.

The Town third team were in action last Thursday (October 8) when they were beaten 7-2 by table-topping Axminster Town Reserves in a Division Three East game played under the Tiger Way floodlights at Axminister.

Will Jenkins scored the Vikings goal in that game.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the Town thirds are in home action when they entertain a Cranbrook side that sit fifth in the table, one place below Town in the table.

The Town fourth team were in action last Saturday and they went down by the odd goal in five to Seaton Town Reserves.

Joel Evans and Ben Teague scored the Town goals and tomorrow they travel to meet fourth placed Dawlish in another Joma League Division Four East fixture.

