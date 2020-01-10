Defeats for Sidmouth Town Thirds and Fourths

Sidmouth Town thirds were defeated at Bampton 2nds in a high-scoring Devon and Exeter Football League Division Four affair.

Travelling to Bampton, the Sidmouth players took part in a 6-3 game that saw a hat-trick and two braces.

For Sidmouth, Josh Haigh scored twice while Mark Paton netted one. However, they were cancelled out by three strikes from Mason King, two from Adam Findon and one from Jamie Cole. The defeat leaves Sidmouth thirds in 11th place after nine games. So far, they have won three of those games and lost the other six but aside from leaders Central, the table remains close together with just ten points separating Sidmouth and second-placed Devon Yeoman.

Next for the Vikings is a visit of Sampford Peverell on Saturday, January 11 at 2.15pm.

There was another defeat for the club this weekend when the fourths were beaten 3-2 at home by Devon Yeoman seconds.

Robbie Hallett's two goals were not enough as the team slipped to their eighth defeat of the Division Seven campaign.

The fourths' next game is a trip to Sandford Seconds on Saturday, January 11 at 2.15pm.