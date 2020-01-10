Advanced search

Defeats for Sidmouth Town Thirds and Fourths

PUBLISHED: 11:03 10 January 2020

Archant

Sidmouth Town thirds were defeated at Bampton 2nds in a high-scoring Devon and Exeter Football League Division Four affair.

Travelling to Bampton, the Sidmouth players took part in a 6-3 game that saw a hat-trick and two braces.

For Sidmouth, Josh Haigh scored twice while Mark Paton netted one. However, they were cancelled out by three strikes from Mason King, two from Adam Findon and one from Jamie Cole. The defeat leaves Sidmouth thirds in 11th place after nine games. So far, they have won three of those games and lost the other six but aside from leaders Central, the table remains close together with just ten points separating Sidmouth and second-placed Devon Yeoman.

Next for the Vikings is a visit of Sampford Peverell on Saturday, January 11 at 2.15pm.

There was another defeat for the club this weekend when the fourths were beaten 3-2 at home by Devon Yeoman seconds.

Robbie Hallett's two goals were not enough as the team slipped to their eighth defeat of the Division Seven campaign.

The fourths' next game is a trip to Sandford Seconds on Saturday, January 11 at 2.15pm.

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7077. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7077. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

SOHC ladies 1st XI all set for Sunday cup action

Sidmouth Running Club duo complete ‘The Final Countdown’

Terry Bewes and Milly Frankpitt (right) after the Final Countdown which took place on the last day of 2019. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Defeats for Sidmouth Town Thirds and Fourths

Ottery St Mary hit five to open 2020 with first away league win of the season

Ottery 2nds at home to Bow 2nds. Ref shsp 50 19TI 6003. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton St John beaten at Exwick Villa

Misc sport. Ref mhsp 37 18TI 0970. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists