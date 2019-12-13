Advanced search

Sidmouth Town thirds bag second successive victory as Cherries get picked off

PUBLISHED: 07:16 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:16 13 December 2019

Sidmouth Town Reserves lost an eighth successive away game when beaten 2-1 at Whipton & Pinhoe when the pair met in Exeter to contest a Macron league Premier Division game.

Matt Rasmussen scored the Town goal and the winners ended the game with 10 men after a straight red card was issued.

The defeat leaves Sidmouth rock bottom of the top flight table and, in their eight away games so far this season in league and cup they have lost them all, conceding 40 goals in the process while scoring just 10.

Tomorrow (Saturday) they will seek to end the losing run on opposition grounds when they visit Bow AAC for a East Devon Senior Cup tie that kicks off at 1.45pm.

Bow AAC sit seventh in Division One having won just two of their seven league games so far and last Saturday they exited another cup competition, beaten 4-3 in a Devon Premier Cup tie by another Division One side, Exwick Villa Reserves.

Sidmouth Town thirds claimed a second successive Macron League Division Four game with a 2-0 win at Cheriton Fitzpaine to go with their 2-1 home success over Central seven days before.

Goals from Richard Johnson and Mark Paton saw Town to the win, one that ended a run of four successive away defeats this season with the win over the Cherries. In their previous four away games this season, Town had lost the lot, conceding 24 goals in the process. What's more, the clean sheet was the team's first this season at the 11th time of asking -in their previous 10 games they had conceded no fewer than 50 goals! Tomorrow the Town third team host Cranbrook at Sidford in another league game.

The Town fourths were beaten 5-1 in their final home league game of 2019 last Saturday and that means its now seven straight defeats for the team who last won on September 21 when they beat Sandford 5-2 at Sidford.

Tomorrow the fourth team travel to Mid Devon to face Culm United Reserves.

