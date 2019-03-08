Sidmouth Town to face Dartmouth in two cup competitions over four days

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:35 20 September 2019

Sidmouth Town at home to Cullompton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0055. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town at home to Cullompton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0055. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth Town go into tomorrow's Manstone Lane Walter C Parson League Cup meeting with Dartmouth knowing that they will meet the same opposition, again, at Manstone Lane just four days later - the teams are due to meet in a Devon St Lukes Bowl Cup tie at Manstone Lane on Wednesday night.

Sidmouth Town at home to Cullompton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0053. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Town at home to Cullompton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0053. Picture: Terry Ife

The Vikings go into the back-to-back cup ties with Dartmouth struggling to find any consistency to their game.

Last Saturday Town were knocked out of the FA Vase at the first time of asking, going down 5-0 at home to Cullompton Rangers.

Town boss Danny Burwood said: "They [Cullompton Rangers] were the better team on the day. That said, we did not help ourselves and I include me in that criticism in as much as the buck stops with me in terms of the way I set us up. We were poor, but we did have players who did not play to the plan and so, all in all, it's one to forget. We are better than that, but again, it was more the case that Cully, who have some players capable of playing at a higher level, were too good for us on the day."

As for the back-to-back cup games, the Town boss says: "Given our current poor run of results - though I must add that our performances have not been as bad a five straight defeats suggest - it's good we have two more cup games before we return to our bread and butter of the league campaign. I am not the sort of manager who regards cup ties as a distraction. Far from it, for I see them as an opportunity to make progress in competitions and also the 'extra' games that cup ties throw up means an opportunity for us to give more game time to the squad."

He added: "Plus, especially in the case of the Wednesday night cup tie, that's in a competition where you get the chance, at some stage, to meet the likes of Exeter City, Plymouth Argyle, Torquay United and Tiverton Town and that would make for a very special occasion for all at Sidmouth Town Football Club.

"I know back in my playing days the chance to play on the same pitch as City or Argyle players was a serious motivating factor and I expect the lads to be bang up for the tie on Wednesday - and the Saturday meeting too!"

Burwood has made two new signings and both will be involved in the meetings with Dartmouth, a side that has been beaten only once so far this season.

Dean Billingsley, who in recent times has played at St Martins and Exmouth Town, and Matt Higgins, who works at Exeter City Football Club and is a player that the Vikings' boss used to play alongside at Exwick Villa, are the new men.

Burwood says: "I am delighted to have been able to add the additional quality to the squad that Dean and Matt bring with them and we also have Ash Matthews available now so that's a big boost to the squad."

He continued: "I am not finished there though for I would still like to get in one or two more and the search goes on for the right players to bring in."

