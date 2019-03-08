Sidmouth Town Under-16s edged out by visiting Budleigh

Sidmouth Town Under-16s were edged out in a close encounter of a local derby with the visiting Budleigh Salterton departing with the points after a 2-1 success, writes SpursTom.

The game had nothing more on it other than local bragging rights with victory for either side leaving them finishing mid-table in Exeter and District Youth League Division One.

The visiting young Robins were given the perfect start, Will White converting from the spot inside the first minute, the referee Mr Neil Rice being very close to the hand ball offence, had no hesitation in awarding a penalty. This may have been an early setback for the Warriors, and though they came close to going further behind minutes later, they came back strongly to make it a very evenly fought first half, perhaps forcing most corners.

The second period started rather scrappy, the swirling wind not helping either side. Budleigh doubled their advantage in the 61st minute through Matt Oliver, but after going close on numerous occasions Sidmouth pulled one back thanks to a Donnie Spiteri strike.

Although there were more chances at both ends, no addition was made to the scoreline, giving the Robins a 2-1 away victory.

Congratulations to all the players for a good contest in unfavourable conditions.

They all deserve to be mentioned hence the squads below.

Sidmouth Town: Max Lomas, Jack Howe, Harry Emmett, Lewis McManus, Richie Drewett, Thomas Mead, Toby Neumegen, Josh Haigh, Donnie Spiteri, Freddie Cotton, George Gelling, Tom McAndrew, Cameron Ward, Isaac Pollard, Tim Doulton, Robbie Hallet, Noah Raffael and C.J Abbot.

Budleigh Salterton: Ieuan Brockway, Josh Bunn, Will Cooper, Rory Craib, Ryan Daffin, Ryan Fell, Jaydon Gore, Joe Graham, Liam O'Brien, Matt Oliver, Jack Ottaway, Tom Real, Matt Shaw-Smith, Joseph Vincent and Will White. (Missing: Lewis Hillier and Benji Horn).