Sidmouth Town win on Virtual League visit to Beer Albion

Sidmouth Town won 2-1 at Beer Albion on matchday two of the East Devon Virtual Football League season.

The Vikings were level at the break with the Fishermen, but scored twice in the second half before Beer got one back late on.

Ottery St Mary remain unbeaten after a second successive draw. They followed up a matchday one share of the spoils at Axminster Town by drawing 2-2 with Honiton Town in a thrilling Washbrook Meadow match.

The other two Premier Division matches saw Exmouth Town power to a second successive win, this time they were 5-2 victors at Acland Park against Feniton while Axminster Town were 6-2 winners at Budleigh Salterton.

Upottery top Division One after a second successive victory, this time winning 4-0 at Otterton.

The Glebe Park men, who scored five on matchday one, netted three first half goals on their visit to Otterton and got one more after the break to bag another stylish success.

Tipton are second in Division One after they won 3-0 at Cranbrook but there was a second successive defeat for Lympstone as they went down 2-1 at East Budleigh. The other Division One game ended all square with Exmouth Spartans sharing four goals with visiting Seaton Town.

In Division Three Millwey Rise were the big scorers, netting five in a 5-1 win at Exmouth Rovers and Farway scored four as they defeated Axmouth United 4-2. Indeed, all four of the Division Two games produced results as Colyton beat Awliscombe 3-0 and Offwell Rangers were 2-1 winners at home to Dunkeswell Rovers.

PREMIER DIVISION

Beer Albion 1, Sidmouth Town 2; Feniton 2, Exmouth Town 5; Budleigh Salterton 2, Axminster Town 6; Ottery St Mary 2, Honiton Town 2

DIVISION ONE

East Budleigh 2, Lympstone 1; Otterton 0, Upottery 4; Cranbrook 0, Tipton 3; Exmouth Spartans 2, Seaton Town 2

DIVISION TWO

Exmouth Rovers 1, Millwey Rise 5; Offwell Rangers 2, Dunkeswell Rovers 1; Colyton 3, Awliscombe 0; Farway United 4, Axmouth United 2

Matchday three results will be published on Wednesday (April 8).