Sidmouth Town well beaten at Ilfracombe but Sidmouth Chiefs back to winning ways - Saturday's sporting round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

There were mxed fortunes for Sidmouth Town and Sidmouth Chiefs with a heavy defeat for the footballers and a return to winning ways for Sidmouth Chiefs.

Sidmouth Town went down 7-2 on their visit to South West Peninsula League Premier East table-topping Ilfracombe Town. The other two East Devon-based clubs in the division,Honiton Town and Axminster Town both had their games fall foul of the weather, Both the Ottery St Mary games also fell to the weather with the Otter senior side denied action owing to a waterlogged Tavistock pitch while a wet pitch at Ottery denied the Development XI any Macron League Divison Eight action.

In other football, in the Toolstation Western League, Exmouth Town drew level on points with Plymouth Parkway after a 3-0 win at Chipping Sodbury Town.

Bradford Town won as well so its them at the top with Parkway and Town just behind them, three points adrift but both have a game in hand on the current table-toppers.

Jordan Harris scored the only goal of the first half - but what a goal it was as he lobbed the home glovesman from just inside the half.

Early in the second half two goals in their early exchanges - the first from Aaron Denny and the second from Jimmy Hinds - put Town in the box seat.

From there through to the final whistle it was a case of good sound game management as Town saw the game out in a degree of comfort to chalk up a seventh successive league win and an 11th victory in a run of what is now 12 games unbeaten!

What's more the 12th clean sheet of the season was overseen by Harrison Burton who was making his debut in the Town goal and he becomes the third different glovesman to keep a Town clean sheet this season behind Chris Wright and Robbie Powell.

And the days other Toolstation league results…

Bradford Town sit top after a 5-0 home win over Cadbury Heath, but there was a surprise for Tavistock who suffered only their fourth league defeat of the campaign beaten 1-0 at Westbury United. Shepton Mallet sit fourth after a 5-0 win at Street and Hallen are fifth following a 2-1 home success over Clevedon Town.

Keynsham Town were 4-2 home winners over Bridport and bottom side Odd Down (Bath) went down 6-1 at home to Roman Glass St George. Bitton were 2-0 winners at Wellington and the days only top flight game not to be played was the one at Buckland Athletic where Bridgwater Town were denied action with the home pitch being unfit for play.

Toolstation Western League Premier Division

Top six after the January 18 games

P W D L GD Pts

Bradford Town 19 16 1 2 41 49

Plymouth Parkway 18 15 1 2 48 46

EXMOUTH TOWN 18 15 1 2 33 46

Shepton Mallet 21 13 3 5 26 42

Hallen 21 13 3 5 12 42

Clevedon Town 23 12 3 8 6 39

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East, Exmouth Town Reserves had their Scott Richards Solicitors' Devon League game at Topsham called off owing to a waterlogged pitch. Budleigh Salterton were beaten 6-0 in their home meeting with table-topping Newtown.

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League just three top flight games survived and the East Devon derby at Feniton ended all square with Beer Albion departing with a point after a 2-2 draw. There was also a draw in the other East Devon derby with Seaton Town and Colyton ending 1-1. Upottery were mighty close to becoming the first team this season to defeat Okehampton Argyle, but the home side edged the encounter 3-2.

In Division One, just two games survived with Lympstone beaten 7-0 at Exwick Villa while Winchester were 2-0 winners at Chard Town. The only two games to survive in Division Two were both played in East Devon with the one at Otterton seeing no fewer than eleven goals, six for the home side and five for visiting Heavitree United Reserves. The other game saw Beer Albion Reserves defeat Tedburn St Mary 2-0.

In Division Four Colyton beat Sampford Peverell 3-2, Kentisbeare were 5-0 winners over Culm United, Millwey Rise were beaten 3-0 at home by Feniton Reserves and St Martins beat Bampton 2-1.

In Division Five there were 4-0 home wins for Broadclyst, against Witheridge and Exmouth Rovers against Awliscombe while East Budleigh went down 4-2 at home to Exeter United.

In Division Seven Central beat Devon Yeoman 9-4 and Countess Wear Rovers were beaten 4-0 at home by Okehampton Argyle Reserves.

RUGBY

Sidmouth bounced back to winning ways in their Tribute West One West campaign as they defeated Keynsham 23-18 to leave them sitting seventh in the table.

Exmouth recorded a superb 15-13 win on their visit to Okehampton for their latest South West Premier game.

Going into the match, the Cockles', who had lost nine our of their last 10 games and not won at home since an early October Imperial Ground win over Okehampton, were very much the 'underdogs' given their recent form and, adding to the mix was the fact that Okehampton had won all their home games this season to date!

After falling behind to a penalty, the Cockles went in front with a Matt Ryan try. They added to the early try with a penalty, but the home side hit back to lead 13-8 at the break.

However, in the second half there was to be just the one converted try which went to the way of Cockles to pick up a priceless victory and complete a seasons league double over Okehampton.

Honiton were beaten 41-10 when they crossed into Somerset to meet Western Counties West leaders Wellington. The defeat leaves Honiton now rock bottom of the table.

Withycombe made it 14 wins from 14 Devon One outings as they thumped Plymouth Argaum 68-0, passing 514 points for the league campaign in the process.