Sidmouth Town win away but Sidmouth Chiefs lose for the first time this season - a round-up of all the local football and rugby

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth Town net clean-sheet away win but Sidmouth Chiefs suffer first defeat of league season – a round-up of all the local Saturday football and rugby.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first Saturday of 2019 saw mixed fortunes for the four East Devon-based teams playing in the South West Peninsula League Eastern Division.

Just one of the four won, but it was a terrific result for Sidmouth Town as they won 1-0 at Newton Abbot Spurs.

Of the three other East Devon-based teams in the Eastern Division; Honiton Town

came from behind to draw 2-2 at home to Ilfracombe, but there disappointment for the followers of Axminster Town as they witnessed the Tigers suffer a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Torridgeside.

It was also a difficult afternoon for followers of Budleigh Salterton as they went down 7-1 at home to table-topping Stoke Gabriel.

Sidmouth Town Reserves won their Macron League Division One home game against Wellington 2-1.

In other local sides in Macron League action, Tipton St John’s Division One game at Newtown Reserves was abandoned with just over 10 minutes remaining owing to an injury.

In Division Three it was another superb day to be a follower of Ottery St Mary as the Otters chalked up a seventh successive victory with a 7-1 win at East Budleigh. A result that sees the Otters take over at the top of the table! In other Division Three games, Axmouth United lost 5-3 at home to Clyst Valley, Beer Albion beat Tedburn St Mary 3-2 and Otterton went down 2-1 in their home East Devon derby with Budleigh Salterton Reserves.

In Division Four, Millwey Rise lost 4-3 at Elmore Reserves, but there was a 2-0 home win for Feniton Reserves against St Martins and Lyme Regis won their home game with Hemyock 4-0.

In Division Five, Upottery Reserves suffered a major surprise defeat when they travelled to basement dwellers Starcross Generals, a side yet to win this season, and went down 5-3, suffering only their second league defeat of the campaign!

In the same section Cranbrook bagged a clean sheet home success, beating Awliscombe 1-0.

Another Division Five side, Dunkeswell Rovers, finally managed to play their Devon Intermediate Cup tie with Elmore thirds – and they beat the Mid Devon men on their own Bickleigh pitch, powering into the last eight of the county cup after a 6-2 success!

There was also Devon Intermediate Cup action for another Division Five outfit, Sidmouth Town thirds, but their cup run ended as they went down 7-2 to Appledore Lions.

In Division Six, Seaton Town Reserves are up to fourth in the table after a 5-2 home win over Offwell Rangers.

In Division Seven, Otterton Reserves won 4-2 at Pinhoe Reserves, Sidmouth Town fourths were 2-0 home winners over Bickleigh and East Budleigh Reserves went down 4-3 at Village Inn.

Last, not least, in terms of the Macron League, in Division Eight, Honiton Town thirds shared four goals with Bradninch Villa.

RUGBY

Sidmouth RFC suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 23-21 to second-placed St Austell. The defeat does not change the fact that Sidmouth remain top of the table, though their lead is now one of just two points with them having played one game fewer than St Austell. As for the other East Devon rugby teams in action, Exmouth drew 24-all in their South West Premier division match at Exeter University and Honiton won, without kicking a ball in anger as they were awarded a walk-over in their Tribute Cornwall and Devon home meeting with Lanner, and, in the same division, Withycombe suffered a heavy 71-0 mauling at Hayle.