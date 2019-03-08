Sidmouth Town win well at Torrington

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 21:43 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:43 17 August 2019

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7439. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7439. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth Town made it back-to-back league wins, following up their 2-1 midweek Manstone Lane success over Axminster Town with a superb 4-2 triumph at Torrington.

Sidmouth Town Reserves launched their Macron Devon and Exeter League top flight campaign, but, rather like the Town first team, who lost their opening game 7-3 at Torpoint the week before, the Town second team lost 5-1 in a Manstone Lane meeting with Bampton.

Sidmouth Town 1st team are straight back in action on Monday night when they visit Crediton United (7.30pm) and, next Saturday (August 24), the Vikings are in action at Brixham.

South West Peninsula League, Premier East Division results from Saturday, August 17

Axminster Town 5, Plymouth Marjons 1; Dartmouth 1, Honiton Town 1; Elmore 1, Cullompton Rangers 1; Ilfracombe Town 8, Stoke Gabriel 4; t Martins 4; Millbrook 3, Torridgeside 1; Torproint 0, Crediton United 3; Torrington 2, Sidmouth Town 4

Latest table

P W D L F A Pts

Bovey Tracey 2 2 0 0 11 0 6

Ilfracombe Town 2 2 0 0 13 4 6

Torpoint Athletic 3 2 0 1 10 8 6

SIDMOUTH TOWN 3 2 0 1 9 10 6

Millbrook 3 1 2 0 5 3 5

Cullompton Rangers 2 1 1 0 4 2 4

Elburton Villa 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

Dartmouth AFC 3 1 1 1 5 6 4

Honiton Town 3 1 1 1 4 5 4

Axminster Town 2 1 0 1 6 2 3

Brixham 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Newton Abbot Spurs 2 1 0 1 5 4 3

Torrington AFC 2 1 0 1 5 5 3

Crediton United 3 1 0 2 4 5 3

Ivybridge Town 2 1 0 1 2 4 3

Torridgeside 3 1 0 2 3 11 3

Elmore 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Holsworthy 2 0 0 2 3 7 0

Stoke Gabriel 3 0 0 3 7 14 0

Plymouth Marjons 3 0 0 3 2 13 0

