Sidmouth Mens beat Under 16s in Veterans' Cup

Sidmouth�s fourth team take on the Under 16s in the Veterans� Cup. Picture: Sarah Hall Archant

In the third edition of the Veterans’ Cup, Sidmouth’s fourth team stood in for the Veterans and defeated the Under 16s by three goals to one writes Jon Miller.

The fourth team was boosted by some players making the step up from the Under 15 side.

The cup is designed to help integrate Sidmouth's oldest junior team into adult football.

The game was played in great spirit with fast, flowing, attacking football.

The fourth team's domination of early exchanges was rewarded by a goal of high quality with two Under 15s linking up. Ben Teague, tricky and talented on the right drilled a flat ball into the area for fellow youngster Tim Goody to side foot skilfully into the bottom corner.

Ringer Will Jenkins added a second prior to half time before the Raiders got back into the match with a well worked goal, only for Goody to score a second to complete the fourth team victory.

There were strong performances from Seth Wright and Beck Finnemore as centre backs and winger Joe Richardson for the fourth team, Robbie Hallett, Tim Dolton, Noah Raffell and CJ Abbott also played well for the Raiders.

