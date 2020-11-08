Wet and windy weather wins the day

Postponements were frustrating on an extremely wet and windy Halloween weekend for the Sidmouth Town Junior Vikings.

The Under-10s did see some action at Axminster, where two very good young sides awaited them, as coach Anthony Griffiths was extremely pleased with the Vikings performances in away with a defeat and a draw in horrible conditions.

The Under-12s produced some good football at home to local rivals Ottery St Mary, but the strength of the visitors proved a little too much for the Vikings on the day ,and it was the away team that took the spoils.

The table-topping Under-15s, who entertained an also high-flying Crediton team, and performed superbly on the day, cruising into a 3-0 half-time lead. Crediton came back well after the break but the Vikings soaked up the pressure to add a four, with Ben Elsom, Adam Clinch, Max Nevell and Thomas Nichols scoring the goals.