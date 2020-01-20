Sidmouth Warriors U14s net five to see off Central Giants

Sidmouth Warriors Under-14s were excellent value for a 5-1 success when they hosted Exeter-based Central Giants in an Exeter & District Youth League meeting.

When the sides had met in Exeter in the opening game of the new term the home side edged that particular close contest.

However, heading into this meeting, Warriors had been building confidence and they had bagged a commendable draw in their previous meeting which had seen them in action at Honiton.

Warriors made a bright start and fashioned some early chances, but it was the away side that struck first with a goal against the run of play.

Undaunted, Warriors hit straight back with a goal from Ryan Barnes, just back from injury, who managed to create time and space before netting from close range.

Seven minutes after falling behind, Warriors were ahead! Their second goal came when a Finn Cotton shot was deflected into the Central goal by a defender.

As the first half wore, on several more chances were created and it was only what Warriors deserved when Will Pulman capped off a fine first half performance by firing into the bottom corner to see the hosts into a 3-1 half-time lead.

After the break, Warriors made changes from the bench and settled into a period of confident football; the kind of which had taken them so close to promotion last season.

After a sustained period of pressure Thomas Fletcher, later to be named the Warriors' Man of the Match, was put through on goal and he rounded the keeper before rolling home the fourth goal.

Callum Liddle completed the scoring late on to seal an excellent success.