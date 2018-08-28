Sidmouth Warriors Under-13s looking for a regular referee – can you help?

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Sidmouth Warriors Under-13s are looking for someone who can take charge of their home games that they play each Saturday morning in the Exeter and District Youth League.

The Warriors team manager, Chris Elsom, says: “We are looking for somebody aged 16 or older who would be willing to referee our home games. “Preferably this person would have a refereeing qualification, although this is not essential and an experience of the game would be enough. It would be on an ad hoc basis, approximately 10 Saturdays throughout the football season.”

He continued: “We have at least five home games remaining this season and the post would suit a local person who wants to earn some cash for a couple of hours’ work on a Saturday morning.

“Our team currently plays in the second division and is a great group of lads who love their football.”

If you can help, or perhaps you know someone who is ideally suited to the role, give Chris [Elsom] a call on 07553 964807.