Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth Warriors Under-13s looking for a regular referee – can you help?

PUBLISHED: 08:30 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 06 February 2019

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Sidmouth Warriors Under-13s are looking for someone who can take charge of their home games that they play each Saturday morning in the Exeter and District Youth League.

The Warriors team manager, Chris Elsom, says: “We are looking for somebody aged 16 or older who would be willing to referee our home games. “Preferably this person would have a refereeing qualification, although this is not essential and an experience of the game would be enough. It would be on an ad hoc basis, approximately 10 Saturdays throughout the football season.”

He continued: “We have at least five home games remaining this season and the post would suit a local person who wants to earn some cash for a couple of hours’ work on a Saturday morning.

“Our team currently plays in the second division and is a great group of lads who love their football.”

If you can help, or perhaps you know someone who is ideally suited to the role, give Chris [Elsom] a call on 07553 964807.

Most Read

Car collides with multiple vehicles and house on Ottery road

Emergency services at Mill Street, Ottery St Mary. Picture: James Davey

Works begin to remove monster 64-metre fatberg in Sidmouth Sewer

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9468. Picture: Terry Ife

Issues facing GPs are ‘invisible’ says Sidmouth doctor

Dr Mike Slot

Time to be ‘Wiz-zed’ off to Oz for Sidmouth Youth Theatre production

Sidmouth Youth Theatre put on a production of Wiz. shs 06 19TI 9427. Picture: Terry Ife

A plan that could mean thousands of new homes and a sports stadium near you

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Most Read

Car collides with multiple vehicles and house on Ottery road

Emergency services at Mill Street, Ottery St Mary. Picture: James Davey

Works begin to remove monster 64-metre fatberg in Sidmouth Sewer

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9468. Picture: Terry Ife

Issues facing GPs are ‘invisible’ says Sidmouth doctor

Dr Mike Slot

Time to be ‘Wiz-zed’ off to Oz for Sidmouth Youth Theatre production

Sidmouth Youth Theatre put on a production of Wiz. shs 06 19TI 9427. Picture: Terry Ife

A plan that could mean thousands of new homes and a sports stadium near you

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Warriors Under-13s looking for a regular referee – can you help?

Football on pitch

Cricket scorers offered chance to ‘up-skill’

Cricket. A view from the score box

Former Ottery pupil Theo heads to Oscars after landing first nomination

Theo Jones. Picture: Theo Jones

Award for team helping visually impaired youngsters across Devon

ROVIC clinical team leader, Sue Pilkington, organised and managed the roadshows. Picture: Virgin.

Beer FC supporters dig in to spruce up Furzebrake Park – and the chairman acts as morning chef!

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists