Sidmouth Womens football team to hold first meeting

The club will be holding a meeting this week and are encouraging interested members to attend.

The idea for the club started a couple of months ago when Andy Argyle, chairman of Sidmouth FC, posted on Facebook asking if there were any women interested in making up a new team.

Women's football is popular in the area with teams such as Budleigh Salterton competing at the top of the Westward Developments Devon Women's League Division One.

At the meeting, they will be discussing what day/time is best for everyone for training and what future ambitions they have for the team.

Chloe Warren, who will be a player on the team, said: "Everyone is welcome to the team whether you have past experience in football or none at all.

"We are all there to learn no matter the experience level.

"Football is a great sport to play and can even help improve your fitness if that is what you're looking for.

"It's a great way to meet new people and be involved in your community. If you would like to be involved then join the group [Sidmouth Women Football] on Facebook for all the details and updates.

"Don't be nervous to join as we will be a team therefore we will all be there to support one another through the good and the bad. Push yourself out of that comfort zone and see what you can achieve!"

The meeting is at 7.15pm on Thursday, May 30, at the Sidmouth clubhouse at Manstone Lane.