Skilton nets four times as Beer brush aside Sidmouth Town Reserves in some style

Beer Albion first team started 2020 with an impressive 7-0 win at home to basement side Sidmouth Town 2nd's, writes Alan Potter.

The Fishermen showed no sign of complacency after recent periods of inactivity due to postponements and the Christmas break, and they made the perfect start after just 3 minutes.

Midfielder Finley Rooke found Giles Basson on the left flank and the winger was brought down in the penalty box as he ran at the back-pedalling Sidmouth defence. Charley Skilton coolly converted the spot kick into the left hand corner.

The Vikings keeper made a fine save on 13 minutes to thwart Basson but he could not prevent the a Fishermen going 2-0 up when the young wing man threaded a great ball inside the centre backs to Jay Catley who executed a clinical finish past the advancing keeper.

The Fishermen were in total control and only another fine save from the Sidmouth keeper kept out Jack Prior's rising 25-yarder. But Skilton put Beer 3-0 ahead on 28 minutes when he converted from five yards after Rooke had weaved past two defenders and squared precisely to Skilton's feet.

It continued to be one-way traffic after the break but several good chances were spurned.

Sidmouth put up spirited resistance, but they were unable to prevent Skilton completing his hat-trick on 66 minutes with the goal of the game. A short corner and pass found Skilton 25 yards out and the midfielder rifled a left-footer into the top left corner. Minutes later it was 5-0 when Skilton scored his 4th after fine work by Catley.

The Fishermen added two more goals to complete the rout with front man Chris Long getting on the score sheet from close range and then Catley scoring his second after a long pass from Shaun Denslow and yet more trickery from Basson combined to create the opportunity for the unmarked Catley.

Sponsors, Beer Coastguard Services, picked out four-goal Skilton as their Man of the Match, but there was also high praise post match from co-manager Alan Potter for midfield dynamo Finley Rooke and for Beer's miserly back line in which Jack Prior and Liam Fox were influential.

This Saturday, (January 11), Beer first team travel to Upottery for a Premier Division game.

The Fishermen's 2nd string who move up to third place in Division Two after an 8-0 win at Heavitree 2nd's entertain Clyst Valley 2nd's.

Kick-off at the Furzebrake is at 2:15 pm and match sponsors are Dave Graham, Peter Adkin and Richard Honnor.