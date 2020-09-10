Small brace as Otters net another six in midweek floodlit home win

Ottery St Mary share the early leadership of the Scott Richards Devon League South & West table after a 6-1 win over Watcombe Wanderers in a Wednesday night encounter played under the Washbrook Meadow floodlights.

It was another high-tempo, slick performance from Billy Rouse’s team with the goals being scored Ashley Small (2), Jordan Burrows, Liam Carey, Dan Gill and Connor Swingler.

It means the Otters have played two won two and only Buckland Athletic Reserves sit above them in the fledgling table, and that is only on goal difference with Buckland having scored 12 and conceded none to the Otters return of 11 scored and two conceded.

Ottery supporters can expect to see more goals when their team take to the pitch for match number three of the new term with Saturday’s (September 12) meeting with Waldon Athletic seeing the free-scoring Otters taking on a side beaten 7-0 on the opening day by Okehampton Argyle.

Saturday’s match at Washbrook Meadow kicks-off at 3pm.

