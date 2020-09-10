Advanced search

Small brace as Otters net another six in midweek floodlit home win

PUBLISHED: 07:34 10 September 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Ottery St Mary share the early leadership of the Scott Richards Devon League South & West table after a 6-1 win over Watcombe Wanderers in a Wednesday night encounter played under the Washbrook Meadow floodlights.

It was another high-tempo, slick performance from Billy Rouse’s team with the goals being scored Ashley Small (2), Jordan Burrows, Liam Carey, Dan Gill and Connor Swingler.

It means the Otters have played two won two and only Buckland Athletic Reserves sit above them in the fledgling table, and that is only on goal difference with Buckland having scored 12 and conceded none to the Otters return of 11 scored and two conceded.

Ottery supporters can expect to see more goals when their team take to the pitch for match number three of the new term with Saturday’s (September 12) meeting with Waldon Athletic seeing the free-scoring Otters taking on a side beaten 7-0 on the opening day by Okehampton Argyle.

Saturday’s match at Washbrook Meadow kicks-off at 3pm.

The Wednesday night success means that the Otters have played two won two and only Buckland Athletic Reserves sit above them in the fledgling table, and that is only on goal difference with Buckland having scored 12 and conceded none to the Otters return of 11 scored and two conceded.

Ottery supporters can expect to see more goals when their team take to the pitch for match number three of the new term with Saturday’s (September 12) meeting with Waldon Athletic seeing the free-scoring Otters taking on a side beaten 7-0 on the opening day by Okehampton Argyle.

Saturday’s match at Washbrook Meadow kicks-off at 3pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man found dead on Sidmouth coastal path

Police cordon

Ottery Tar Barrels and carnival called off this year

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

Sidmouth artists showcase their latest works at September event

The ups and downs of Open Studios 2020

Sidmouth town councillor steps down after moving to Exeter

Cllr Paul Wright.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man found dead on Sidmouth coastal path

Police cordon

Ottery Tar Barrels and carnival called off this year

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

Sidmouth artists showcase their latest works at September event

The ups and downs of Open Studios 2020

Sidmouth town councillor steps down after moving to Exeter

Cllr Paul Wright.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Small brace as Otters net another six in midweek floodlit home win

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Fitzhenry takes four wickets as Sidbury book cup final berth

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Ball in Bag competition success for Seaver, Bromage, Bawden and Emery

Golf club and ball

Ottery chairman speaks about all things Washbrook Meadow

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7550. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary 1st and 2nd XI both suffer semi-final heart break

A cricket ball on the scorers table.