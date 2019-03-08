Sorry Saturday for Sidmouth teams with defeats for the Chiefs and all four Town senior sides

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A round-up of local football and rugby on the first Saturday of October

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was certainly a bad day for Sidmouth Town's footballers and also the town rugby team as both suffered further disappointment in what are proving to be tough seasons both at Manstone Lane and the Blackmore.

Town travelled to South Devon where they became only the second team to suffer defeat at the hands of basement side Stoke Gabriel. Indeed, the 3-2 win for the home side lifts them off the foot of the table and Sidmouth Town now sit second bottom with only Plymouth Marjons below them in the South West Premier East table.

It was a sad Saturday across the four Sidmouth Town senior teams as they all lost! As well as the first team defeat at Stoke Gabriel, the second team went down 2-1 at home to Feniton in a Macron League top flight meeting; the Town thirds were beaten 9-3 at Acland Park by Feniton Reserves and the Town fourths lost 6-0 at home to Division Seven high-fliers Okehampton Argyle Reserves.

In other local football Ottery St Mary suffered a sixth defeat in eight Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West outings, beaten 4-2 at Totnes & Dartington.

Honiton Town defeated Elmore 3-2 while Axminster Town went down 3-0 at home to Torridgeside - both those matches were South West Peninsula League Premier East fixtures.

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League, Beer Albion lost 3-2 at home to Chagford in a Premier Division game and Otterton were beaten 3-1 at home by Lyme Regis Reserves in a Bill Slee Cup meeting.

RUGBY

Sidmouth Chiefs suffered a fifth successive Tribute South West One defeat, but they did manage two bonus losing points after a 38-32 defeat at Keynsham.

In other East Devon rugby action, Honiton went down 38-12 in their Tribute Western Counties West meeting at Allhallows with Wellington but there was one East Devon rugby team that enjoyed success on the first Saturday of October with Exmouth winning their South West Premier home game against Okehampton 26-5.