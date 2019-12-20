Advanced search

Severe weather protocol implemented for weekend's South West Peninsula League games

PUBLISHED: 11:04 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 20 December 2019

Misc sport. Ref exsp 37 18TI 0745. Picture: Terry Ife

Misc sport. Ref exsp 37 18TI 0745. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The league organisers have implemented the protocol after continued wet weather has caused havoc to the region's pitches.

The SWP League tweeted that clubs may postpone today (Friday) without need for referee's inspection, but must inform league, match officials & opponents. If play may be possible host clubs can choose to wait until Saturday morning.

The league also said that secretary Philip Hiscox was away from his desk until Friday lunch time but clubs can leave messages on his answerphone (01392 493995) or email him (phil@swpleague.co.uk).

Most Read

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

Damning report rates Ottery care home inadequate

Care Quality Commission.

‘They were part of our family history’ – heartbreak as treasured Christmas decorations taken from Sidmouth café

The Filling Station. Ref edr 17 19TI 3155. Picture: Terry Ife

Major step forward for Sidmouth Beach Management Plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Torrential rain causing flooding on East Devon roads

Flooding in Woolbrook. Picture: Dave Harris

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

Damning report rates Ottery care home inadequate

Care Quality Commission.

‘They were part of our family history’ – heartbreak as treasured Christmas decorations taken from Sidmouth café

The Filling Station. Ref edr 17 19TI 3155. Picture: Terry Ife

Major step forward for Sidmouth Beach Management Plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

Torrential rain causing flooding on East Devon roads

Flooding in Woolbrook. Picture: Dave Harris

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Severe weather protocol implemented for weekend’s South West Peninsula League games

Misc sport. Ref exsp 37 18TI 0745. Picture: Terry Ife

Top award for East Devon firm

Bradfords’ branch managers (L/R) Gavin Andrews (Honiton), Dean Hodder (Axminster), Chris Dunford (Sidmouth) and Shaun Denslow (Seaton). Picture: Chris Carson

Christmas at Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre

Axhayes gives its cats festive toys and treats. Picture: Kim

Sidmouth Town set for Elmore trip but more rain forecast for the weekend

The corner flag at Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sidmouth Town Football Club

Sidmouth Chiefs impress as they put high-flying visitors Chew Valley to the sword

Sidmouth Chiefs win at home to Newton Abbot by 32 points to 9. Ref shsp 44 19TI 2757. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists