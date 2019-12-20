Severe weather protocol implemented for weekend's South West Peninsula League games

Misc sport. Ref exsp 37 18TI 0745. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The league organisers have implemented the protocol after continued wet weather has caused havoc to the region's pitches.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The SWP League tweeted that clubs may postpone today (Friday) without need for referee's inspection, but must inform league, match officials & opponents. If play may be possible host clubs can choose to wait until Saturday morning.

The league also said that secretary Philip Hiscox was away from his desk until Friday lunch time but clubs can leave messages on his answerphone (01392 493995) or email him (phil@swpleague.co.uk).