Severe weather protocol implemented for weekend's South West Peninsula League games
PUBLISHED: 11:04 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 20 December 2019
Archant
The league organisers have implemented the protocol after continued wet weather has caused havoc to the region's pitches.
The SWP League tweeted that clubs may postpone today (Friday) without need for referee's inspection, but must inform league, match officials & opponents. If play may be possible host clubs can choose to wait until Saturday morning.
The league also said that secretary Philip Hiscox was away from his desk until Friday lunch time but clubs can leave messages on his answerphone (01392 493995) or email him (phil@swpleague.co.uk).
