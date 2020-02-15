Advanced search

Storm Dennis wipes out the local Saturday sporting schedule

PUBLISHED: 11:33 15 February 2020

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Sidmouth Town's South West Peninsula League Premier East game at Millbrook was called off owing to Storm Dennis.

Also off were the Macron League games scheduled for the three other Sidmouth Town senior teams.

Indeed, by late morning on Saturday all but one of the 57 Macron Devon & Exeter League matches had been washed out - the one remaining game being the Division Seven meeting between Okehampton Argyle Reserves and Cheriton Fitzpaine Reserves.

Ottery St Mary did not escape as their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League meeting with Roselands was another casualty of Storm Dennis.

In rugby, Sidmouth RFCs South West One West visit to Newton Abbot was also called off, as was the South West Premier game for Exmouth, who were due to host Bracknell, the Western Counties West game at Honiton where Cullompton were to be the visitors and the Devon One match for Withycombe who were due to be in action against Tamar Saracens.

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Seafront wall survives ‘significant’ test posed by Storm Ciara

The test glass panel in Sidmouth stood up to Storm Ciara. Picture: East Devon District Council

Tourist’s terror as he claims man threatened him with weapon on Sidmouth seafront

Sidmouth, Port Royal. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 0970-03-12AW

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock

Warning over Otter Valley dog walking hotspots after suspected Alabama Rot case

Mutter's Moor. Picture: Alex Walton

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Seafront wall survives ‘significant’ test posed by Storm Ciara

The test glass panel in Sidmouth stood up to Storm Ciara. Picture: East Devon District Council

Tourist’s terror as he claims man threatened him with weapon on Sidmouth seafront

Sidmouth, Port Royal. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 0970-03-12AW

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock

Warning over Otter Valley dog walking hotspots after suspected Alabama Rot case

Mutter's Moor. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth runners embrace the challenge of ‘The Battle of Woodbury Common’

The Mighty Green team before being blown around in the Battle of Woodbury Common. Picture; SRC

Storm Dennis wipes out the local Saturday sporting schedule

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Storm Dennis set to batter Devon this weekend

There were huge waves in Ilfracombe as the legacy of Storm Ciara battered the town on Tuesday morning (February 11). Picture: Marion Callaghan

Family events and activities for the February half-term

Take the children out and about for half-term. Picture: Devon's Top Attractions

Sidmouth Town’s away tie at Millbrook postponed

Football in the rain. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24