Storm Dennis wipes out the local Saturday sporting schedule

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Sidmouth Town's South West Peninsula League Premier East game at Millbrook was called off owing to Storm Dennis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Also off were the Macron League games scheduled for the three other Sidmouth Town senior teams.

Indeed, by late morning on Saturday all but one of the 57 Macron Devon & Exeter League matches had been washed out - the one remaining game being the Division Seven meeting between Okehampton Argyle Reserves and Cheriton Fitzpaine Reserves.

Ottery St Mary did not escape as their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League meeting with Roselands was another casualty of Storm Dennis.

In rugby, Sidmouth RFCs South West One West visit to Newton Abbot was also called off, as was the South West Premier game for Exmouth, who were due to host Bracknell, the Western Counties West game at Honiton where Cullompton were to be the visitors and the Devon One match for Withycombe who were due to be in action against Tamar Saracens.