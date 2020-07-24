Student exam first up in busy opening month of SWP League campaign for Town

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town have, like all football clubs, been given a hectic start to what will be the first month of a new South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign.

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Picture: Terry Ife

With the campaign set to start a month later than it would have done had it not been for the Coronavirus pandemic, the Vikings will play seven league games and possibly one FA Vase tie in a period of 25 days.

Town begin their league campaign with a September 5, home meeting with the students of Plymouth Marjon.

Town boss Danny Burwood says of the Vikings’ start: “It is what it is. Given what has been going on with the Coronavirus pandemic everyone is going to be in the same boat this season.

“Now we have the green light to get back into training, albeit still with some restrictions, the important thing is for us to make sure we are all ready for that first game and then fully focussed on that first month.

Sidmouth Town's Manstone Lane before an evening kick-off. Picture: Sam Cooper

“Seven league games and a possible FA Vase tie, all within the first 25 days of a new season is a tough ask at the best of times, but, on the other side of the coin, I have always enjoyed busy football periods as it allows you, as a player, to build momentum.”

He continued: “With games coming thick and fast it means there’s no time to dwell on one particular performance or result and so, as long as we get no further issues with regard to the pandemic and the fixtures do go ahead as published, then we, at Sidmouth Town, will certainly be ready to face head on whatever is thrown at us.”

All of last season’s Town first team squad have told the manager that they will be back in action for the club this season and the two new faces – though more will be invited to pre-season training throughout August – are Will Jenkins and Jack Rawlings.

Jenkins is no stranger to Manstone Lane for he was a regular in the side before he went off travelling.

Rawlings is a 21-year-old midfielder who has been playing up in the Isthmian League.

Town boss Danny Burwood says: “I have to say that there’s nothing more satisfying for me as a manager than finding a few during pre-season that you can nurture into better players.

“Will [Jenkins] falls very much into that category as I first saw him in a pre-season some campaigns ago.

“To have him back on a regular basis is brilliant news for the club and I am sure that Jack [Rawlings] will do very well with us too.”

