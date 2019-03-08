Three players net hat-tricks as Ottery U14s make cup progress

Striker Finn Upsher who scored a hat-trick in the Ottery St Mary U14s cup win over Honiton. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER Archant

Ottery St Mary Under-14s eased into the second round of the Exeter & District Youth League cup competition with an emphatic 12-2 home win over Honiton.

Ottery looked a potent force in front of goal, and, but for the frame of the goal; and some fine work from the Honiton glovesman, the final score would surely have been greater!

Ollie Milton, Jake Johnson and Finn Upsher all helped themselves to hat-tricks. The opening goal came in the 10th minute with Milton the scorer. Two minutes later parity was restored before the visiting glovesman made the first of a number of super saves, this one to deny Jake Blackmore.

Two goals each from Milton and Upsher - the former completing a hat-trick inside 15 first half minutes and one more for the visitors, left the Otters 5-2 up at the break.

Two minutes into the second half George Durham made it 6-2 and then scorer turned provider as Johnson scored the first of his treble.

It was eight when Blackmore was felled in the area and Sam Gleeson scored from the spot. Upsher then set up Johnson to bag his second before Freddie Clarke and fin Giles were introduced from the bench.

Durham rattled the crossbar with a ferocious drive shortly before Johnson completed his hat-trick to see the Otters into double figures.

Sebb Copp rifled home the eleventh before Upsher completed his hat-trick to complete the scoring.

Ottery assistant manager Mark Gleeson was understandably delighted with what the young Otters had produced, he said: "The boys produced a performance that was composed and mature. It was lovely to see them constructing passages of play that pinned Honiton back in their own half.

"Unlike in the previous game, this time they were able to achieve an end product in goals thanks to the level of effort they put in across the whole match."