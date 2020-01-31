Advanced search

Tipton net big point thanks to Bradley strike

PUBLISHED: 10:27 31 January 2020

Tipton St John earned a valuable point with a 1-1 draw away at Lympstone in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division One.

Josh Bradley came off the bench to cancel out Connor Harrison's strike for Lympstone.

It was a valuable point for the team, who are rockbottom of the table having won just one of their 12 games this season.

They are not completely adrift though as Dawlish United are only one point ahead of them in 12th.

It was Tipton's first points since the November 16 win over Lympstone.

The team will be aiming to go two games unbeaten for the first time this campaign when they host Thorverton on Saturday, February 1.

However, that could prove tricky with Thorverton currently occupying second place and having lost just twice this season. Last weekend's 1-1 draw at Wellington Reserves was Thorverton's first dropped points since September 28.

Tipton St John vs Thorverton kicks off at 2.15pm on Saturday, February 1.

