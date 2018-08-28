Advanced search

Tipton’s game at Halwill begins a run of three games against the bottom three

PUBLISHED: 10:25 18 January 2019

Archant

Tipton St John make the long trip to Halwill for their latest Macron League Division Two game.

It’s the first in a run of three successive away games for Tipton, who follow Saturday’s trip to the north of the county with a journey into Exeter to meet Priory on the final Saturday of the month before they go to Mountbatten Park, Honiton for an East Devon derby against basement side Honiton Town seconds on the first Saturday of February.

The next time Tipton are set to play a home game is on February 9 when they entertain Uplowman Athletic.

Indeed, with their next run of games against all the three teams at the foot of the table, opportunity knocks for Tipton to improve their current status of 10th spot.

They sit two places and five points clear of the relegation places. Tipton have played 10 of what will eventually be a 26-game league season and so, after this coming trip to Halwill, they will still have 15 games to play and have bags of time to get themselves amongst the sides seeking a top three finish and with it a place in the second tier of Macron League football next season.

