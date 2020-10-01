Tipton St John all set for opening league game

Tipton St John make a belated start to their Joma Devon & Exeter League campaign tomorrow (Saturday).

The villagers are in home action when they welcome Exmouth Spartans for a Division One East match.

Also in that division, Otterton also have home advantage and they too face Exmouth-based opposition, in their case hosting Exmouth Rovers.

Ottery St Mary Reserves stage what could be described as the Joma League ‘Match of the Day’ when they entertain Axminster Town Reserves (3.30pm) at Washbrook Meadow.

In Division Four East, Ottery St Mary Development XI entertain Falcons while Otterton Reserves are inaction away at Exmouth Town III.