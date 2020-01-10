Advanced search

Tipton St John beaten at Exwick Villa

PUBLISHED: 11:02 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 10 January 2020

Misc sport. Ref mhsp 37 18TI 0970. Picture: Terry Ife

Misc sport. Ref mhsp 37 18TI 0970. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Tipton St John began the new decade in a losing manner as they were defeated 4-1 away at Exwick Villa 2nd in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division One.

Samuel Clarke scored a brace while Jordan Brooks and Ashley Brittain were also on the scoresheet for the hosts. Harry McNamara-Campbell bagged the consolation goal for the hosts.

The defeat was Tipton's ninth of the season as they continue to languish at the foot of the Division One table. Of their 10 games so far, the team have won just one, a 2-1 victory over Lympstone on November 16.

The side has three more games in January starting with this Saturday's visit of Bow Amateur Atheltic Club (BAAC). This could represent a chance to earn some much needed points for Tipton as BAAC are just four points ahead in the table.

A quirk in the fixture list means that the pair will meet again the following weekend with BAAC this time on hosting duties. Tipton's final January game is a visit to Lympstone. With Tipton having won the reverse fixture, they can take some confidence going into the month's last game.

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7077. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

The scene of a murder inquiry at a scrapyard in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 02 20TI 7077. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

SOHC ladies 1st XI all set for Sunday cup action

Sidmouth Running Club duo complete ‘The Final Countdown’

Terry Bewes and Milly Frankpitt (right) after the Final Countdown which took place on the last day of 2019. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Defeats for Sidmouth Town Thirds and Fourths

Ottery St Mary hit five to open 2020 with first away league win of the season

Ottery 2nds at home to Bow 2nds. Ref shsp 50 19TI 6003. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton St John beaten at Exwick Villa

Misc sport. Ref mhsp 37 18TI 0970. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists