Tipton St John beaten at Exwick Villa

Tipton St John began the new decade in a losing manner as they were defeated 4-1 away at Exwick Villa 2nd in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division One.

Samuel Clarke scored a brace while Jordan Brooks and Ashley Brittain were also on the scoresheet for the hosts. Harry McNamara-Campbell bagged the consolation goal for the hosts.

The defeat was Tipton's ninth of the season as they continue to languish at the foot of the Division One table. Of their 10 games so far, the team have won just one, a 2-1 victory over Lympstone on November 16.

The side has three more games in January starting with this Saturday's visit of Bow Amateur Atheltic Club (BAAC). This could represent a chance to earn some much needed points for Tipton as BAAC are just four points ahead in the table.

A quirk in the fixture list means that the pair will meet again the following weekend with BAAC this time on hosting duties. Tipton's final January game is a visit to Lympstone. With Tipton having won the reverse fixture, they can take some confidence going into the month's last game.