Tipton St John hit 10 defeats for the season after Bow AAC defeat

Tipton St John were comfortably beaten 5-0 by Bow Amateur Atheltic Club in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division One.

The defeat was Tipton's 10th of the season from 11 games with their solitary victory coming two months ago.

Gavin and Joshua Coles both scored braces before Kieran Stone completed the rout.

Tipton sit bottom of the division but Dawlish United are only two points ahead; however, they have played three games fewer.

A quirk of the fixture list sees Tipton given an instant chance for redemption as they travel to Bow Amateur Atheltic Club on Saturday.

● Charlie Richards scored a hat-trick as Halwill beat Otterton 4-1 in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Two. The side are in 12th place, two spots off bottom, but have played the fewest amount of games in the league.

January has been a difficult month so far for Otterton with back-to-back defeats starting with a 4-3 home defeat against Tedburn St Mary.

Next for Otterton is a visit of 13th placed Heavitree United on Saturday, January 18.