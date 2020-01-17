Advanced search

Tipton St John hit 10 defeats for the season after Bow AAC defeat

PUBLISHED: 11:15 17 January 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Tipton St John were comfortably beaten 5-0 by Bow Amateur Atheltic Club in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division One.

The defeat was Tipton's 10th of the season from 11 games with their solitary victory coming two months ago.

Gavin and Joshua Coles both scored braces before Kieran Stone completed the rout.

Tipton sit bottom of the division but Dawlish United are only two points ahead; however, they have played three games fewer.

A quirk of the fixture list sees Tipton given an instant chance for redemption as they travel to Bow Amateur Atheltic Club on Saturday.

● Charlie Richards scored a hat-trick as Halwill beat Otterton 4-1 in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Two. The side are in 12th place, two spots off bottom, but have played the fewest amount of games in the league.

January has been a difficult month so far for Otterton with back-to-back defeats starting with a 4-3 home defeat against Tedburn St Mary.

Next for Otterton is a visit of 13th placed Heavitree United on Saturday, January 18.

Most Read

Sidmouth’s Paper Moon card shop enters new phase with change of owner

Kristina Narmontaite, the new owner of Paper Moon, being handed the keys by former owners Jo and Martin Johnstone. Ref shs 02 20TI 7085. Picture: Terry Ife

Tree comes down, blocking road near Ottery

PCSO Steve Trail at the scene of the incident. Picture: Ottery St Mary police

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Glass sea defences to be tested as beach management plan work continues

A glass panel will be installed on the existing sea wall to test it. Picture: Googel/East Devon District Council

No power to the people: some Ottery customers unable to use British Gas’s electricity pre-payment machines

People using electricity pre-payment keys for British Gas were unable to top up their credit in Ottery. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Sidmouth’s Paper Moon card shop enters new phase with change of owner

Kristina Narmontaite, the new owner of Paper Moon, being handed the keys by former owners Jo and Martin Johnstone. Ref shs 02 20TI 7085. Picture: Terry Ife

Tree comes down, blocking road near Ottery

PCSO Steve Trail at the scene of the incident. Picture: Ottery St Mary police

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Glass sea defences to be tested as beach management plan work continues

A glass panel will be installed on the existing sea wall to test it. Picture: Googel/East Devon District Council

No power to the people: some Ottery customers unable to use British Gas’s electricity pre-payment machines

People using electricity pre-payment keys for British Gas were unable to top up their credit in Ottery. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth searching for new striker in bid for survival

The corner flag at Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sidmouth Town Football Club

Mixed fortunes for SOHC men’s third and fourth XIs

Mercan try double as Sidmouth U16s book Fishermans Cup last four berth

Action from the Sidmouth U16s Fishermans Cup win over Devonport Services. Picture: SRFC

Tipton St John hit 10 defeats for the season after Bow AAC defeat

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Rudolph stars as SOHC men’s 1st XI start second half of campaign with away win

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists