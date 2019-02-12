Tipton play out stalemate with Newtown

Tipton St John played out a goalless draw when they entertained Newtown Reserves in their latest Macron League Division Two game.

The game might have been lacking goals, but it carried plenty of drama with Tipton ending the game with nine men following red cards for Jake Freeman and Dale Strawbridge.

It was the first time in 21 league and cup outings this season that Tipton have failed to score at one end of the pitch – and kept a clean sheet at the other end!

Indeed, it’s only the second time this season that Tipton have failed to find the back of the opposition net – the only other occasion that has happened this season was a 1-0 defeat at University back in October.

The point means that Tipton remain fifth bottom and are four points clear of the drop spots.

This Saturday (March 2), Tipton have a great chance of climbing further away from the bottom three when they entertain basement dwellers Honiton Town, who have lost 17 of their 18 Macron League Two games so far this season.

After Saturday’s home meeting with Honiton Town, Tipton face March fixtures at Whipton and Pinhoe (March 9), at home to Crediton United (March 16), home to Uplowman (March 23) and on the final Saturday of the month they travel to Dawlish.