Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tipton suffer home disappointment

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 15 February 2019

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9850. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9850. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Tipton St John suffered a disappointing 4-1 home defeat when they entertained Halwill in a Macron League Division Two game last Saturday.

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9843. Picture: Terry IfeTipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9843. Picture: Terry Ife

Trailing 4-0 at half-time, it was the mercurial Ash Small who scored the lone Tipton goal.

The defeat leaves Tipton still hovering above the relegation places.

Their season may well be defined in the coming weeks as they face three successive home games, starting with tomorrow’s visit of sixth-placed Dawlish (3pm). The following Saturday (February 23) they host fifth placed Newtown and then, on the first Saturday of March, they entertain basement side Honiton Town Reserves. The next time that Tipton play away will be on Saturday, March 9, when they travel into Exeter to meet title-chasing Whipton and Pinhoe.

Most Read

Farm manager and company cleared of manslaughter charges after tractor drivers’ death

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Temporary closure remains in place at Sidmouth’s The Donkey Sanctuary

Precautions have been taken in the wake of equine flu.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries

Picture: Mark Atherton

Ottery paedophile caught in sting after trying to meet 14-year-old girl

Exeter Crown Court; Picture by Terry Ife ref exe 0931-33-10TI

Bids to be considered for Sidmouth Drill Hall

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

Norfolk police seized this car after the driver failed to stop during a speed crackdown. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo

A man in his 70s has died after falling into a silo near Eye. Photo: Sophie Smith

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Catch a match this Saturday (February 16)

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

The ‘Magnificent Seven’ pass the Mighty Green test

Sidmouth Running Club Beginners course January 2019. Picture SRC

Town looking for fourth league away win when they visit Alphington

Picture: Terry Life

Rudolph stars as SOHC men’s 1st XI return to winning ways

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7458. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton suffer home disappointment

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9850. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists