Tipton suffer home disappointment

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9850. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Tipton St John suffered a disappointing 4-1 home defeat when they entertained Halwill in a Macron League Division Two game last Saturday.

Trailing 4-0 at half-time, it was the mercurial Ash Small who scored the lone Tipton goal.

The defeat leaves Tipton still hovering above the relegation places.

Their season may well be defined in the coming weeks as they face three successive home games, starting with tomorrow’s visit of sixth-placed Dawlish (3pm). The following Saturday (February 23) they host fifth placed Newtown and then, on the first Saturday of March, they entertain basement side Honiton Town Reserves. The next time that Tipton play away will be on Saturday, March 9, when they travel into Exeter to meet title-chasing Whipton and Pinhoe.